According to my friend Gen Kanai’s weblog (click on the right thumbnail to view the full photo), the Hard Rock Cafe Japan is working hard in promoting Hard Rock Hello Kitty with ads in the subway—An obvious sign of the impending Apocalypse.
Visit the official Hard Rock Cafe Japan website for more details on their various Hello Kitty items.
5 thoughts on “Hard Rock x Hello Kitty = ?”
Jesus Christ…
Oh, sweet pictures! :-)
Here’s the perfect meal to serve at Hard Rock Kitty Cafe…
How about some bukakke creamer in Kitty Cappuccino?
Speaking of ‘Hard Rock’ Japan, how about???