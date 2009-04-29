Hard Rock x Hello Kitty = ?

According to my friend Gen Kanai’s weblog (click on the right thumbnail to view the full photo), the Hard Rock Cafe Japan is working hard in promoting Hard Rock Hello Kitty with ads in the subway—An obvious sign of the impending Apocalypse.
Visit the official Hard Rock Cafe Japan website for more details on their various Hello Kitty items.

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

