Is that a blue banana or your nose?

Japan Railways must not have read the 3Yen’s review of the sea-sick blue and perversely pink pinstriped, new, suppository bullet-train. At its unveiling, this new E5 shinakansen looks even more like rejected Hitachi vibrator-dildo design.

dildo train
The new E5-type bullet train, sporting an extended nose, is unveiled to media Wednesday, June 17, 2009, in Rifu in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan… its 15-meter (49 feet)-long nose, designed to reduce air resistance and noise when it runs through tunnels..more
–AP Newsvia Suomenkuvalehti.fi 2009/06/17 Japan’s new bullet train

Think of it as Japan Railways new trillion dollar KANCHO for the public.

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

One thought on “Is that a blue banana or your nose?”

  1. Sing along with me…

    I don’t care for peaches, they are full of stones
    I like bananas because they have no bones~

