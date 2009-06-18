Is that a blue banana or your nose?

Japan Railways must not have read the 3Yen’s review of the sea-sick blue and perversely pink pinstriped, new, suppository bullet-train. At its unveiling, this new E5 shinakansen looks even more like rejected Hitachi vibrator-dildo design.





The new E5-type bullet train, sporting an extended nose, is unveiled to media Wednesday, June 17, 2009, in Rifu in Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan… its 15-meter (49 feet)-long nose, designed to reduce air resistance and noise when it runs through tunnels..more…

–AP Newsvia Suomenkuvalehti.fi 2009/06/17 Japan’s new bullet train

Think of it as Japan Railways new trillion dollar KANCHO for the public.