Getting cleaned the Japanese way

A while back on the 3Yen I cover the Japanese fetish with ear picking with Samurai swords and black Q-Tips. Well now the Japanese have taken ear cleaning to a whole different level with their so-called “one shot cleaning” businesses.

Saitama scours ear-cleaning salons peddling adult services

Saitama scours ear-cleaning salons peddling adult services | The Tokyo Reporter – June 12, 2009… police busted two such operations in Saitama City on June 10 and arrested three managers for providing adult services delivered similar to that found in a massage parlor. It is believed that these arrests are the first in what will be a larger nationwide crackdown ...more...

Remember, in Japan, cleaning your man’s ears is a time-honored tradition, a romantic act signifying intimacy.