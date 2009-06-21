Getting cleaned the Japanese way

A while back on the 3Yen I cover the Japanese fetish with ear picking with Samurai swords and black Q-Tips. Well now the Japanese have taken ear cleaning to a whole different level with their so-called “one shot cleaning” businesses.
Saitama scours ear-cleaning salons peddling adult services
Saitama scours ear-cleaning salons peddling adult services | The Tokyo Reporter – June 12, 2009… police busted two such operations in Saitama City on June 10 and arrested three managers for providing adult services delivered similar to that found in a massage parlor. It is believed that these arrests are the first in what will be a larger nationwide crackdown ...more...
Remember, in Japan, cleaning your man’s ears is a time-honored tradition, a romantic act signifying intimacy.
I still amazed how japaneses can make a business from simple and daily activity just by hiring a couple of hotties picking up your dirty ears…
As for me,I couldn’t ask for this service, it’d be embarrassing you know, like my ears, my dirt, my business, i take care of it personally.
