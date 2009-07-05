Cooking Hair vs Ash Hair Make

3Yen reader “z” and I have started exchanging photos of Japanese beauty salon with odd, dangerous sounding engrish names.

twitter-cooking-hair
3Yen’s Twitter

And my all-favorite, “SNOTTY BOY BARBAR” (sic).
snotty-boy-signs

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

11 thoughts on “Cooking Hair vs Ash Hair Make”

