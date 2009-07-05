3Yen reader “z” and I have started exchanging photos of Japanese beauty salon with odd, dangerous sounding engrish names.
And my all-favorite, “SNOTTY BOY BARBAR” (sic).
11 thoughts on “Cooking Hair vs Ash Hair Make”
They’re trolling us, aren’t they?
SNOT. BAR. HEAVEN.
I just left the snot bar.
pic.twitter.com/kIY5iG3Sum — JapanBlogList (@JapanBlogList) January 31, 2015
In a similar vein…
More hair horror…
CubiChair.jp?
HAIRalding the fun…
THAT’S SLUTTY™ sounds better than Snotty.
Bronco-busting my hairdo…
Mulboyne wrote:
Not sure I want a haircut to feel like a mission or a rodeo.
Animus: strong dislike or enmity; hostile attitude; animosity
“SLUTTY” hair is what every girl wants, right?
Mo’ betta hairdressers …