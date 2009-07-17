Classic vs the Latest in napping on Japanese trains.



This is the classic Japanese salaryman picture that has been shown all over the Internet for years.



And, there is a new contender in the sleepy-Japanese-on-the-train-in-the-wasted position…



(2009 August 17th, 6:38:13 PM near Tokyo Disneyland)

To better enjoy the fun world of the sleepy salarymen of Japan, check out the flickr “Salaryman” pool.



