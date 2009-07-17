Latest in napping on Japanese trains

Classic vs the Latest in napping on Japanese trains.

Classic napping on Japanese trains
This is the classic Japanese salaryman picture that has been shown all over the Internet for years.


And, there is a new contender in the sleepy-Japanese-on-the-train-in-the-wasted position…

(2009 August 17th, 6:38:13 PM near Tokyo Disneyland)

To better enjoy the fun world of the sleepy salarymen of Japan, check out the flickr “Salaryman” pool.
Flickr The-Salaryman-Pool


Salaryman Pool
Candid shots of JAPANESE salarymen sleeping, slumping, being drunk, eating, walking….
SALARYMAN
Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

18 thoughts on “Latest in napping on Japanese trains”

  1. Fantabulous flickr link. For a soundtrack, I recommend starting with the introduction to Rossini’s William Tell Overture, with the “sunrise” tune followed by the famous “Lone Ranger” theme. Then I’d segue into Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” concluding with Ligeti’s “Atmospheres” (that creepy music used in the latter half of “2001”).

  2. I follow the RSS feed of that flickr “Salaryman” pool so I never have to miss commuting with the zombie hoards on the train.

  7. I checked the guy’s portfolio…
    And I face-palmed so hard that I knocked me out…
    Don’t miss his collection of cars in a parking lot with snow on them… It’s a masterpiece of nothingness… Only topped by his collection of taxi drivers ID badges…

  12. Scientists agree: Coffee naps are better than coffee or naps alone
    vox.com | August 28, 2014
    drinking a cup of coffee and then taking a quick nap. This is called a coffee nap.
    It might sound crazy: conventional wisdom is that caffeine interferes with sleep. But if you caffeinate immediately before napping and sleep for 20 minutes or less, you can exploit a quirk in the way both sleep and caffeine affect your brain to maximize alertness
    the trick of the coffee nap: sleeping naturally clears adenosine from the brain. If you nap for longer than 15 or 20 minutes, your brain is more likely to enter deeper stages of sleep that take some time to recover from. But shorter naps generally don’t lead to this so-called "sleep inertia" — and it takes around 20 minutes for the caffeine to get through your gastrointestinal tract and bloodstream anyway.
    So if you nap for those 20 minutes, you’ll reduce your levels of adenosine just in time for the caffeine to kick in. The caffeine will have less adenosine to compete with, and will thereby be even more effective in making you alert
    a Japanese study found that people who took a caffeine nap before taking a series of memory tests performed significantly better on them compared to people who solely took a nap, or took a nap then washed their faces or had a bright light shone in their eyes. They also subjectively rated themselves as less tired.
    Interestingly, there’s even some evidence that caffeine naps can help people go for relatively long periods without proper sleep.
  15. train-sleeping-Japanese-girl
    電車で寝てる女性て目行ってまうよな。しかも大体かわいいよな。なんでなん。
    Translated from Japanese by Bing
    Women have eyes sleeping on the train… cute but also generally. What is what?

