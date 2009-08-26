Naked sushi revisited

Previously the 3Yen has had a bit of naughty fun with “Naked Sushi” (aka Nyotaimori) including, “Tasty Human Skin Flavors“ and Naked sushi on men, just desserts.

Absurd quote from Fox: Ancient Japanese ‘Naked Sushi’ Tradition Catches On

…The ritual known in Japanese as “Nyotaimori” (which means “female body presentation”) originated in Japan hundreds of years ago as part of the geisha scene, historians say…more…

Naked sushi is sort of a joke—it’s neither a myth nor anything to do with geisha—but it’s so rare in Japan I always suggest to try it in LA or London where it is so much easier to find than Japan.