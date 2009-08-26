Previously the 3Yen has had a bit of naughty fun with “Naked Sushi” (aka Nyotaimori) including, “Tasty Human Skin Flavors“ and Naked sushi on men, just desserts.
Absurd quote from Fox: Ancient Japanese ‘Naked Sushi’ Tradition Catches On
…The ritual known in Japanese as “Nyotaimori” (which means “female body presentation”) originated in Japan hundreds of years ago as part of the geisha scene, historians say…more…
Naked sushi is sort of a joke—it’s neither a myth nor anything to do with geisha—but it’s so rare in Japan I always suggest to try it in LA or London where it is so much easier to find than Japan.
15 thoughts on “Naked sushi revisited”
Ok im still confused if its real or not! haha. Then again, I guess they don’t advertise it in billboards outside the resto!
Naked sushi is “real” alright …real rare.
Almost monthly I get requests for what is the “best” naked sushi place to go to in Tokyo.
I always answer Nyotaimori-NY.com.
Ok, but I hate fish… What is the best place in Tokyo for naked cheezburger ? On a nekkid MrJames no less…
I love sushi…so awesome but the fact to have it over a body of a girl…just make loose all the appeal I have for it, i’m a bit sensitive when it comes to see where my food is served and believe me, food served over a body…it’s like…gross…and I don’t really care if the body of a hottie :S
….although it could be cool practice this modality with your gf/wife…dude! 2 of the greatest pleasure in the world…eating, and when you’re done….it’s time for some hoola hoola haha :D
It makes a surprising, and disconcerting, appearance in the “Bruno” movie.
Pleeeeeeease save me from the pain of sitting through the entire one-joke movie. Was Bruno was the sushi model?
At one point he rents a lavish LA mansion as a venue to interview Hollywood’s hottest actors. His assistant Lutz, however, has inexplicably disposed of all the furniture. Bruno gets the idea to offer the Mexican garders a little extra lucre to serve as human furniture. Paula Abdul comes over, nervously sits on one of the Mexican chair people, and starts talking about how “helping people is like the air that I breathe.” Oh, the irony. Then Bruno says something like, let’s have a snack, shall we? And they roll in an obese, nude, middle-aged Mexican guy with sushi placed all over his fat body, including his genitalia. Paula gasps, “I’m really not comfortable with this,” and storms out.
-catone
-suffers through one-joke movies so you don’t have to
Thanks Catone.
I wish Sacha Baron Cohen had a regular 15-20 minute TV venue to inflict his characters on the public. In the movie format, I have always turned him off after a half hour or so.
Ok, in Japan all I seen are compilations of his short-form work on TV and his movies. Now I see how he came from long TV career (not shown in Japan) and now he finds film more lucrative.
Strange fact from Wiki…“After leaving university, Baron Cohen worked for a time as a fashion model, appearing in many fashion magazines.”
I laughed from the beginning to the end, Bruno was outrageous!
It’s true that the group that does naked sushi in NYC is good, but for the best you have to go to Hollywood. There is a group called NakedSushiEntertainment[dot]com. They feature Nyotaimori with re-nowned chefs and celebrity playboy models.
Here we go again…
Japanese Embassy says ‘body sushi’ not a Japanese tradition
The Asahi Shimbun | August 27, 2012
ROME–The Japanese Embassy here has complained about newspaper reports that described "body sushi" as part of Japanese culinary tradition and won’t take the supposition lying down.
A restaurant in Rome has been offering what it calls "nyotaimori" since last year, in which sushi is served on top of a nude model lying supine.
In its protest letter to the major Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the Japanese Embassy said any reference to a Japanese tradition was a misrepresentation for the sole purpose of attracting customers.
"There is no relationship between nyotaimori and Japanese culinary culture or habits," the embassy said in its letter. "From the perspective of the ordinary Japanese, it falls outside the realm of common sense"…
…The restaurant owner is a Chinese woman from Hong Kong…more...
Naked sushi spotted as machinima…
Via “Watch Dogs” — E3 2013– View trailer on http://youtu.be/KpIeWxsfBos
Not “body sushi” but a sit-down twelve course repast…
Nyotaimori (aka Naked Sushi) grows internationally showing how the Japanese government’s “Cool Japan” initiative is succeeding in making Japan a cultural superpower.
lovepattayathailand.com/restaurant/tokyo-kids-japanese-restaurant-sushi-girl
His is bigger than hers. Japan.