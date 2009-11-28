Tokyo: Number 1 in Sleep Deprivation

I see this every I time I go on the the train anywhere in Tokyo
miss-sleepy-japanese
Click to view video.single-left-quoterHave You Ever Seen Someone that Tired?single-right-quoter
_________________
I am not exaggerating about Japanese sleep deprivation. Japan is a nation of sleep-deprived zombies–There’s even a Japanese saying that teens who “snooze lose*” when studying for their college entrance exams.
*Literally the saying about studying is:
5 hours of sleep per night pass, 6 hours fail.

Also refer to:
Sleep deprivation costs Japan’s economy 30 billion dollars a year
—Flickr photostreams of the keywords: Sleeping+Japanese
sleepy-man Via hiromy’s flickr

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

18 thoughts on “Tokyo: Number 1 in Sleep Deprivation”

  13. There’s an art to waiting for a train in Japan. This guy on the bench has mastered it.
    benched

