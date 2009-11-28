Tokyo: Number 1 in Sleep Deprivation

I see this every I time I go on the the train anywhere in Tokyo…



Click to view video. → Have You Ever Seen Someone that Tired?

I am not exaggerating about Japanese sleep deprivation. Japan is a nation of sleep-deprived zombies–There’s even a Japanese saying that teens who “snooze lose*” when studying for their college entrance exams.

*Literally the saying about studying is:

“5 hours of sleep per night pass, 6 hours fail.”

Via hiromy’s flickr