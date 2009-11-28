Tokyo: Number 1 in Sleep Deprivation

I see this every I time I go on the the train anywhere in Tokyo…
Click to view video.→Have You Ever Seen Someone that Tired?
I am not exaggerating about Japanese sleep deprivation. Japan is a nation of sleep-deprived zombies–There’s even a Japanese saying that teens who “snooze lose*” when studying for their college entrance exams.
*Literally the saying about studying is:
“5 hours of sleep per night pass, 6 hours fail.”
Via hiromy’s flickr
“LAST TRAIN” by Tatsuo Suzuki (flickr.com tatsu001) Tokyo, Japan
tokyoform
DIG: Tokyo, Japan, 2012. (Photo by Tuck Mun Leong)
Unappreciated sleep deprivation…
Via Kenji Kawamoto’s LensCulture.
salaryman sleep sugiru
Here’s another sleep-comatose train commuter in Japan.
There’s an art to waiting for a train in Japan. This guy on the bench has mastered it.
Nice attempt at a stealth nap..
Even Japanese TV shows for children feature complaints about sleep deprivation.
Sleep anywhere, Japan…
Get on the sleepy train with Kumamon, モン~☆