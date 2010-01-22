One thing I always notice the moment I step off the plane in Japan, is the universal look of the sad-sack salarymen and gloomy faces of the Japanese in general. They certainly deserve a bit more happiness and Mr Happiness below is a great start.
buddhistchannel.tv / Tokyo, Japan – A Japanese Buddhist monk is getting down with rap music. Kansho Tagai, aka Happiness Kansho or Mr Happiness, learned to rap at the age of 47, and the shaven-headed chief monk of Tokyo’s Kyooji temple is doing a pretty good job of opening the religious doors to young fans.
“I came to this world to help you out of suffering. My name is Shaka Munibutsu (Gautama Siddhartha). Say baby, listen to me. Everyone’s my cute baby. I’m here to help you out of suffering and pain.. .” Mr Happiness raps, blending Japanese and English phrases.…more happiness…
Mr. Happiness and his crew certainly look like they practice what they preach.
Visit the official website of Happiness Kansho for more information in Japanese (or a machine translation in sort-of English).
Link idea thanks to Christoff.
16 thoughts on “Mr Happiness”
They’re not gloomy; they’re just sleepy.
Here’s just another busy day at the office.
(No wonder nothing ever gets done in Japan :D )
Malarkey!
Cash + Sex + Evil = PLEASURE!!!
One day these buzzheads will all wake up see the darkness: Happiness is an illusion. Evil is REAL, Evil is NOW and Evil is POWER! Come and follow me. I am the future.
Saaaaa, my life is: No Cash, no Sex and no Evil.
Thank you so much for sharing this. Very cool.
Don’t worry your credit is fine with me and I am your savior Mr. Taro. But first, you need to denounce that dingbat brother of mine “Rob Pongi” and stop spreading the happiness and join the dark side!
Hey, if want to send me interview questions about “Happiness” please post or send them to me. I will GUARANTEE you that my life as a born happy person would be interesting.
Rob Pongi and Evil Pongi are brothers? Two sides of the same coin?
Wow…..
No wonder the Japanese PM and ministers get all confused and fall asleep in their meetings…. :D
Kabukicho
Are we having enough fun?
Click to embiggen.
tokyoform, on Flickr
Happy happy, joy joy…
http://youtu.be/jfNajFYPljQ
…He looked tired in a way that didn’t suggest utter defeat, but also didn’t suggest he was on an upswing. The kind of tired where you just have to sit quietly for a bit and take the time to consider which limb to move next, which finger to flick. The kind of tired that emanates from you so perceptibly that some schmuck standing near you only long enough to snap a few pictures of you can feel it.
That kind of tired.
This way to happiness…
Salarymen (less sad)
joji sasaki’s flickr—Shot in Ginza, Tokyo Japan
Train angst…
via
Rare Japanese happiness (of a model at work)
This guy wearing a cute red pom-pom has the right idea. :-)