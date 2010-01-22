

One thing I always notice the moment I step off the plane in Japan, is the universal look of the sad-sack salarymen and gloomy faces of the Japanese in general. They certainly deserve a bit more happiness and Mr Happiness below is a great start.

buddhistchannel.tv / Tokyo, Japan – A Japanese Buddhist monk is getting down with rap music. Kansho Tagai, aka Happiness Kansho or Mr Happiness, learned to rap at the age of 47, and the shaven-headed chief monk of Tokyo’s Kyooji temple is doing a pretty good job of opening the religious doors to young fans.

“I came to this world to help you out of suffering. My name is Shaka Munibutsu (Gautama Siddhartha). Say baby, listen to me. Everyone’s my cute baby. I’m here to help you out of suffering and pain.. .” Mr Happiness raps, blending Japanese and English phrases.…more happiness…

Mr. Happiness and his crew certainly look like they practice what they preach.

Visit the official website of Happiness Kansho for more information in Japanese (or a machine translation in sort-of English).



Link idea thanks to Christoff.