Once again proving that Japanese are the masters of ‘wabi-sabi’, meet Mitch, the customized Kymco scooter.
Mitch is a real stud; that is, he is studded with 100K Swarovski crystals and he’s getting a lot of Japanese female attention at the 37th Tokyo Motorcycle Show going on this weekend (REUTERS28th March).
Mitch Scooter is thanks to 3Yen’s correspondent-at-large, “Den4.”
Previous reports on the 3Yen about Japan’s Swarovski crystal and bling fetish:
–Hello Kitty’s Bling Bike
–GILTY culture and touch silver with Swarovski
And below–‘Deco-Den’ for Japan’s cell phone princesses
…
One thought on “Meet Mitch Scooter”
Now this is a real “Scotter”…photographer: June Canedo
Well, hello Kitty! This photo hits all the fun: