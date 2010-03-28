Meet Mitch Scooter

Once again proving that Japanese are the masters of ‘wabi-sabi’, meet Mitch, the customized Kymco scooter.
Mitch is a real stud; that is, he is studded with 100K Swarovski crystals and he’s getting a lot of Japanese female attention at the 37th Tokyo Motorcycle Show going on this weekend (REUTERS28th March).

Mitch Scooter is thanks to 3Yen’s correspondent-at-large, “Den4.”

Previous reports on the 3Yen about Japan’s Swarovski crystal and bling fetish:
Hello Kitty’s Bling Bike
GILTY culture and touch silver with Swarovski
And below–‘Deco-Den’ for Japan’s cell phone princesses
Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

One thought on “Meet Mitch Scooter”

  1. Now this is a real “Scotter”…ListJuneCanedophotographer: June Canedo

    Well, hello Kitty! This photo hits all the fun:

    • Hello Kitty —Check
    • Pink —Check
    • Better-than-Juggalo —Check
    • Biker-babe —Check

