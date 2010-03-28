Meet Mitch Scooter

Once again proving that Japanese are the masters of ‘wabi-sabi’, meet Mitch, the customized Kymco scooter.

Mitch is a real stud; that is, he is studded with 100K Swarovski crystals and he’s getting a lot of Japanese female attention at the 37th Tokyo Motorcycle Show going on this weekend (REUTERS28th March).



Mitch Scooter is thanks to 3Yen’s correspondent-at-large, “Den4.”

