Poor old Godzilla has to stomp Tokyo, again

Just yesterday I was bemoaning who poor old Godzilla (age 54) was suffering in his forced early retirement and having to work as a street peddler of Japanese “can” coffee. Then today Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced their plan to torment Godzilla yet again (despite the failure of their crap-tacular 1998 version).

Godzilla to rampage again

guardian.co.uk, Tuesday 30 March 2010 —Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros are bringing the gargantuan lizard, last seen in multiplexes in Roland Emmerich’s critically panned 1998 film, back to the big screen next year…

…said Thomas Tull of Legendary Pictures, which is co-producing the project with Warner Bros. “Our plans are to produce the Godzilla that we, as fans, would want to see…more...

Having Warner Bros. having anything to do with it sounds like a fckup of Biblical proportions:

“Like the Dog returnth to it’s vomit, so Warner Bros. repeats their folly.”