Poor old Godzilla has to stomp Tokyo, again

Just yesterday I was bemoaning who poor old Godzilla (age 54) was suffering in his forced early retirement and having to work as a street peddler of Japanese “can” coffee. godzilla-fire-coffee-170xThen today Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced their plan to torment Godzilla yet again (despite the failure of their crap-tacular 1998 version).

Godzilla to rampage again
guardian.co.uk, Tuesday 30 March 2010 —Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros are bringing the gargantuan lizard, last seen in multiplexes in Roland Emmerich’s critically panned 1998 film, back to the big screen next year…
…said Thomas Tull of Legendary Pictures, which is co-producing the project with Warner Bros. “Our plans are to produce the Godzilla that we, as fans, would want to seemore...

Having Warner Bros. having anything to do with it sounds like a fckup of Biblical proportions:
Like the Dog returnth to it’s vomit, so Warner Bros. repeats their folly.”

5 thoughts on “Poor old Godzilla has to stomp Tokyo, again”

  1. I really think what makes Godzilla, Godzilla — his slow, lumbering gait ~ will never work for Western audiences. Joe Cheeseburger doesn’t have the patience to soak up imagery/story when its not presented Michael Bay style with flash camera shots and whizz bang pacing.

