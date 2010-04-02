Japan’s psychoactive potato chips

My apology for posting an Internet meme that’s a couple months years(!) old, but….

Every dog wants “KONSOMME PANCHI” —Calbee Corporation’s consomme-flavored psychoactive potato chips.


Via buzzfeed.com.

I wonder what drugs they were taking when they made this commercial? This does not look like effective advertising for a food product. but it certainly would be a grrreat commercial for advertising psychoactive potato food.
Konsome Panchi potato chips

These chips have been around since 1978, according to the official website where you can view the current commercial on youtube…

Alternatively, you can view the current commercial on Calbee’s Flash-infested website.
calbee potato chips

6 thoughts on “Japan’s psychoactive potato chips”

  1. Taro wrote:
    “My apology for posting an Internet meme that’s a couple months old, but….”

    OLD!
    This CM was from TWO YEARS AGO.

