A question about the previous 3Yen post: Japan’s Pope-hats at the World Cup



Den4 wrote:

So, it’s a pope hat? I thought it was a deekhed….

Isn’t it obvious that those exemplars of Yamato Damashi—“Japanese awesomeness” are dressed as DRIED SQUID DRINKING SNACKS, aka surume? ( Wiki )



“….One by one carefully dried and freshly-caught squid from the Sea of Japan. Preserved with natural sea salt, not just dried overnight, and split in a half it’s really soft and easy to eat–Bon appétit.…“

Can you imagine the fun of getting drunk and having this Japanese snack staring up at you?



Most likely the white color the costume of the Japanese fans mimics the way that dried squid drinking snacks are covered in powered benzoic acid and sorbic acid with a pinch of inorganic arsenic compounds for favor (news24.com).

Damn, talk about a drinking surprise! Japan popehats at the World Cup are: