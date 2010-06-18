Japan: No.1 in the World WTF Cup

squid-boy japan world cupA question about the previous 3Yen post: Japan’s Pope-hats at the World Cup

Den4 wrote:
So, it’s a pope hat? I thought it was a deekhed….

nihonjin go japanIsn’t it obvious that those exemplars of Yamato Damashi—“Japanese awesomeness” are dressed as DRIED SQUID DRINKING SNACKS, aka surume? (dried squid drinking snack Wiki )

half-dried squid snack
“….One by one carefully dried and freshly-caught squid from the Sea of Japan. Preserved with natural sea salt, not just dried overnight, and split in a half it’s really soft and easy to eat–Bon appétit.

Can you imagine the fun of getting drunk and having this Japanese snack staring up at you?
squid-boy japan world cup
Most likely the white color the costume of the Japanese fans mimics the way that dried squid drinking snacks are covered in powered benzoic acid and sorbic acid with a pinch of inorganic arsenic compounds for favor (news24.com).

Damn, talk about a drinking surprise! Japan popehats at the World Cup are:

