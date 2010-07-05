Self-proclaimed Japanese ‘Pink Joan of Arc’

I stumbled across this odd poster showing girls prancing in the street with pink penis-snake.





It turns out, the poster was for a “guerrilla pink” documentary that was circulating in Japanese arthouses last March/April/May. Going to the frenetic, Flash-infested website for the documentary momoirojeanne.com (‘pink’ in Japanese is momoiro, momo = peach and iro = color) by a filmmaker artist Rena Masuyama (see left).

I can’t say her approach to peace is very sophisticated, but she certainly is having a lot fun avoid her former stagnation as a young mother of two by strutting around in falling-off bikinis (shown left if you look carefully) and taking to the streets with what she calls, “good performance

breast milk of PEACE.”