Self-proclaimed Japanese ‘Pink Joan of Arc’

I stumbled across this odd poster showing girls prancing in the street with pink penis-snake.
It turns out, the poster was for a “guerrilla pink” documentary that was circulating in Japanese arthouses last March/April/May. Going to the frenetic, Flash-infested website for the documentary momoirojeanne.com (‘pink’ in Japanese is momoiro, momo = peach and iro = color) by a filmmaker artist Rena Masuyama (see left).
I can’t say her approach to peace is very sophisticated, but she certainly is having a lot fun avoid her former stagnation as a young mother of two by strutting around in falling-off bikinis (shown left if you look carefully) and taking to the streets with what she calls, “good performance
breast milk of PEACE.”
I will give you a crudely translated taste of what Rena is trying to tell you:
. . . “Pink Joan of Arc
. . . Film start: 3/28/2010
. . . Details: Guerilla art Hot + Pink + shows a
. . . young courtesan beauty for PEACE.
. . . Starring: Rena Ogawara Makoto Kuroda, Osamu Masuyama
. . . Conflicts in society that the art world from
. . . men’s childhood memories are the truth
. . . spelled out to the turbulent life
. . . and breast milk produced art guerrilla.
