It’s not easy being green…

Right now is the height of the athletic championships and often the 35C/95F heat can overwhelm even the most dedicated mascot.



Via http://yutori2ch.blog67.fc2.com.

In the J-League soccer, “Ippei-kun” the popular frog mascot suffered severe heat stoke and is carried off on a stretcher during the game on August ninth in Fukuoka city.

According to Wikipedia Japan, this is the third time Ippei-kun has collapsed and had to be carried off on a stretcher during a footrace against the other mascots. He has become a celebrity for being a wimp and he has a promotion deal with 7-11 as well as his own PR pages on the J-League website. I don’t know about you, but Ippei-kun may be following the soccer tradition of taking a dive.





–“Oh, no! Heat stroke! What will become the Gaso frogs’ team? No, Omoro Ide like this.”)