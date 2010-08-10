It’s not easy being green…

Right now is the height of the athletic championships and often the 35C/95F heat can overwhelm even the most dedicated mascot.
Via http://yutori2ch.blog67.fc2.com.
In the J-League soccer, “Ippei-kun” the popular frog mascot suffered severe heat stoke and is carried off on a stretcher during the game on August ninth in Fukuoka city.
According to Wikipedia Japan, this is the third time Ippei-kun has collapsed and had to be carried off on a stretcher during a footrace against the other mascots. He has become a celebrity for being a wimp and he has a promotion deal with 7-11 as well as his own PR pages on the J-League website. I don’t know about you, but Ippei-kun may be following the soccer tradition of taking a dive.
–“Oh, no! Heat stroke! What will become the Gaso frogs’ team? No, Omoro Ide like this.”)
The Life and Times of Japan’s Mascots
2012/12/26 — Japan Real Time –The Wall Street Journal
…for every success story …. there are dozens of mascots that fail …Takashi Fujisawa, who oversees Mak-kun, said he loans out the pine-cone outfit to whoever needs it for promotional events. He explains that the suit can be difficult to wear — especially in the summer. The rules are that whoever wears the mascot outfit must wear a long-sleeve shirt and wrap a towel around their neck to prevent staining the suit with sweat.
“We don’t last more than 30 minutes during the summer time,” he said.
Continues…
Okay it was 35° (° ́ω ‘ °) [Centigrade today on the Yokohama Baystars baseball field].
Their mascot, DB Starman, was dear to heatstroke, so be careful. (>< )
