It’s not easy being green…

Right now is the height of the athletic championships and often the 35C/95F heat can overwhelm even the most dedicated mascot.
japanese high-school baseball frog mascot dies on the field
In the J-League soccer, “Ippei-kun” the popular frog mascot suffered severe heat stoke and is carried off on a stretcher during the game on August ninth in Fukuoka city.

According to Wikipedia Japan, this is the third time Ippei-kun has collapsed and had to be carried off on a stretcher during a footrace against the other mascots. He has become a celebrity for being a wimp and he has a promotion deal with 7-11 as well as his own PR pages on the J-League website. I don’t know about you, but Ippei-kun may be following the soccer tradition of taking a dive.
“Oh, no! Heat stroke! What will become the Gaso frogs’ team? No, Omoro Ide like this.”)

12 thoughts on “It’s not easy being green…”

  2. OHH YEAH! Fuck Kermit. All you need to say is WONDER WOMAN.
    To bad she would never give me a run. I always have to click her name when I see it. I went to a bar gig and her gang of hott chickswas there. Pretty awesome stuff….until I guess until one of them follows one of us if you know what I mean.

  4. Did you know that Lake Titicaca’s endangered aquatic scrotum frog, the Telmotobius Culeus (Latin for aquatic scrotum), is suffering a grave decline in their population, down from a estimated 1 billion toads in the 1970s?*

    Drinking frog frappe in downtown Lima from Lucy Cooke on Vimeo.

    The latest aphrodisiac to hit the streets of downtown Lima is "frog juice", which involves sticking a frog in a blender and drinking it. Not very sexy if you ask me and even worse it's making the frogs in question, Telmotobius Culeus (Latin for aquatic scrotum), critically endangered. In this video I go and investigate.

    To read more about my adventures go to: http://pinktreefrog.typepad.com/amphibianavenger/

    To help save the aquatic scrotum go to
    http://www.edgeofexistence.org/support/default.php or
    http://bolivianamphibianinitiative.blogspot.com/

    *One billion was the frog count
    that I was told when I visited Peru’s
    Lake Titicaca in 1972 by riding down
    the PanAmerican Highway from the US
    on an OSSA 250 enduro motorcycle, CSB.)

  5. heatstoke frog mascot
     
     
    It’s not easy being green…
    [At the] the height of the athletic championships and often the 35C/95F heat can overwhelm even the most dedicated mascot.

     

    The Life and Times of Japan’s Mascots
    2012/12/26 — Japan Real Time –The Wall Street Journal
    for every success story …. there are dozens of mascots that fail …Takashi Fujisawa, who oversees Mak-kun, said he loans out the pine-cone outfit to whoever needs it for promotional events. He explains that the suit can be difficult to wear — especially in the summer. The rules are that whoever wears the mascot outfit must wear a long-sleeve shirt and wrap a towel around their neck to prevent staining the suit with sweat.
    “We don’t last more than 30 minutes during the summer time,” he said.
    Continues…

  8. >Froggies clinic

    Mental health care and dance studio…

    Even for a Benny Hill skit that would be a little too hardcore…

  9. -Screen Shot 2016-07-09 at 7.12.21 PM


    Translated-from-Japanese-by-Bing
    Okay it was 35° (° ́ω ‘ °) [Centigrade today on the Yokohama Baystars baseball field].
    Their mascot, DB Starman, was dear to heatstroke, so be careful. (>< )

