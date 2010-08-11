Hello Kitty in latex

As you see below, Hello Kitty in latex is nearly as much fun as
Roy Orbison in Clingfilm
(Click to play the 2.7MB MP3.)

Latex Hello Kitty
Via Filth In The Beauty: Tuesday, 10 August 2010

And The Hello Kitty Shall Devour Thee
Also check out Kotaku.com‘s post today warning of Doom:
And The Hello Kitty Shall Devour Thee“Employees flee Hello Kitty’s hungry maw

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

7 thoughts on “Hello Kitty in latex”

  2. I wanted to make that joke too but my dick spontaneously combusted and my balls turned into a giant radish. Needless to say, I was preoccupied and when I got back to make the joke, it had been made. So I decided to explain that I wanted to make the joke and found someone else had done that too about the time my balls were radishized. Ah well…

  7. Ok, ok, which one you pervs did this art photo series? Confess.

     

    Shrink-Wrapped Couples in Japan are a Terrifying New Type of Mesmerizing Art
    thebuzztube.com | 2016/12/02
    Unlike the first art series {exhibited several years ago}, the focus of Kawaguchi’s latest vacuum-packed human art is quite ambitious. He tries to shoot couples from all walks of life, from strippers to businessmen to the unemployed.
    “Those in power are continually guilty of segregation and discrimination. Can we realize peace under such conditions?”
