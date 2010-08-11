As you see below, Hello Kitty in latex is nearly as much fun as
(Click to play the 2.7MB MP3.) (Details *)
Latex Hello Kitty
Via Filth In The Beauty: Tuesday, 10 August 2010
Also check out Kotaku.com‘s post today warning of Doom:
And The Hello Kitty Shall Devour Thee…“Employees flee Hello Kitty’s hungry maw…”
7 thoughts on “Hello Kitty in latex”
*Roy Orbison in Clingfilm v8 mix 2. Words by Ulrich Haarburste http://www.michaelkelly.fsnet.co.uk/karl.htm. Music written, performed, arranged and produced by Alistair Davidson (contact).
I wanted to make that joke too but my dick spontaneously combusted and my balls turned into a giant radish. Needless to say, I was preoccupied and when I got back to make the joke, it had been made. So I decided to explain that I wanted to make the joke and found someone else had done that too about the time my balls were radishized. Ah well…
Mo betta than Roy Orbison in Gladwrap…
ExplicitNSFW photos on this website.
More betta!
Even better… Kitty in Klingfilm!
Meanwhile in Lesbistan…
Ok, ok, which one you pervs did this art photo series? Confess.
Shrink-Wrapped Couples in Japan are a Terrifying New Type of Mesmerizing Art
thebuzztube.com | 2016/12/02
…Unlike the first art series {exhibited several years ago}, the focus of Kawaguchi’s latest vacuum-packed human art is quite ambitious. He tries to shoot couples from all walks of life, from strippers to businessmen to the unemployed.
“Those in power are continually guilty of segregation and discrimination. Can we realize peace under such conditions?”
More...