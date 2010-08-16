(Have we covered all the genres?)
[+]
Via Hello Kitty Hell with a full-sized photo.
*Juggalette –wikipedia.org/wiki/Juggalo
[ micronase 5mg pills $98.00 | cipro 500mg pills $59.00 | zovirax 200mg pills $63.00 | motrin 600mg pills $89.00 | caverta 100mg pills $655.00 | zovirax cream 5% $79.00 | sublingual cialis pro 20mg pills $273.00 | minoxidil 2% solution 60ml bottle $33.00 | imdur 40mg pills $82.00 | cialis 40mg pills $276.00 | lamictal 50mg pills $259.00 | viagra and alcohol | index | propecia 1mg pills $197.00 | glucovance 500mg pills $225.00 | myambutol 800mg pills $150.00 | ddavp 10mcg 2.5ml spray $50.00 | generic cialis canadian | recreational viagra use | enalapril 10mg pills $270.00 | himplasia 30 tablet packet $255.00 | finpecia 1mg pills $136.00 | ditropan 2.5mg pills $275.00 | viagra buy viagra | tentex royal 10 tablet box $352.00 | lidocaine and prilocaine gel 2.5% in 5gr tube $106.00 | cephalexin 125mg pills $132.00 | ceftin 250mg pills $139.00 | buying viagra | v-gel 30ml tube $217.00 | remeron 15mg pills $236.00 | non prescription viagra | speman 60 tablet bottle $168.00 | lasuna 60 tablet bottle $258.00 | renova 0.025% cream in 20g tube $124.00 | propranolol 10mg pills 360 pills $431.00 | desyrel 100mg pills $128.00 | cipro 750mg pills $85.00 | accutane 30mg pills $257.00 | cefaclor 250mg pills $113.00 | hga bottle $81.00 | cialis 100mg pills $276.00 | altace 1.25mg pills $142.00 | viagra super active 100mg pills $214.00 | arcoxia 90mg pills $129.00 | detrol 1mg pills $93.00 | cialis neutropenia leukopenia | augmentin 375mg pills $282.00 | tetracycline 250mg pills 360 pills $417.00 | minipress 2mg pills $83.00 | dangers of viagra | abilify 30mg pills $233.00 | chloromycetin 250mg pills $119.00 | daivonex 30mg cream $111.00 ]
3 thoughts on “Hello Kitty’s armed Zombie-hunting Japanese Juggalo Biker-babe”
The background of this photo is obviously some kind of art exhibition and it may have been taken at the Hello kitty art show in LA in Oct. 2009.
See:
http://www.the-sleepers.com/2009/10/hello-kitty-and-her-three-apples.html
Speaking of Juggalos…
Let’s Fanta—mo’ betta than chugging Faygo*!
Japanese ad for Fanta from 1967.
Well, hello Kitty!photographer: June Canedo
This photo hits all the fun bits:
Hello Kitty —Check
Pink —Check
Better-than-Juggalo —Check
Biker-babe —Check