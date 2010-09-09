Magic Recycled Codpiece

Although it is non-news* and only a Japanese-American flight of fancy, this “urban jewelry” by Emiko Oye is an amazing bit of recycled magic in that the Japanese model’s privates seem to be M.I.A..

”Penis goes where?!”

*This jewelry codpiece, aptly named, “Population Control 2.0,” is from the artist’s 2008 collection and its story was covered last February much more amusingly by inventorspot.com:
Sexy Eco-friendly Love Thong and Not So Sexy Eco-Friendly Boxers

For more information read the report on The San Francisco Chronicle | August 11, 2010:
Popluation Control 2.0 by Emiko Oye of San Francisco, who creates urban jewelry and sculptures from recycled materials like Legos and circuit boards, in combination with precious metals and gemstonesmore

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

5 thoughts on “Magic Recycled Codpiece”

  2. MARKed TRAIL wrote:
    “PENIS GOES WHERE?”

    Yes MARKed, that is the amazing electronic “junk.” Yours is the better caption– I’m gonna steal it.

  4. Ok, here’s a graphic that explains everything one needs to know about penisworkings…
    penisworks-explained

