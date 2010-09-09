Although it is non-news* and only a Japanese-American flight of fancy, this “urban jewelry” by Emiko Oye is an amazing bit of recycled magic in that the Japanese model’s privates seem to be M.I.A..
*This jewelry codpiece, aptly named, “Population Control 2.0,” is from the artist’s 2008 collection and its story was covered last February much more amusingly by inventorspot.com:
Sexy Eco-friendly Love Thong and Not So Sexy Eco-Friendly Boxers
For more information read the report on The San Francisco Chronicle | August 11, 2010:
…Popluation Control 2.0 by Emiko Oye of San Francisco, who creates urban jewelry and sculptures from recycled materials like Legos and circuit boards, in combination with precious metals and gemstones…more…
5 thoughts on “Magic Recycled Codpiece”
“Penis goes where?”
http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/penis-goes-where
Yes MARKed, that is the amazing electronic “junk.” Yours is the better caption– I’m gonna steal it.
What kind of Sorcery is this?
embiggen
Ok, here’s a graphic that explains everything one needs to know about penisworkings…