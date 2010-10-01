tokyo-metro human centipede

October’s train manners poster for the Tokyo Metro features warnings about the horror potentialities of overcrowding.
Tokyo trains run at 210% of capacity during rush hours so it’s “100% Medically Accurate*” for a situation like the film, The Human Centipede (2009 IMDb.com).
That movie was a turd on a stick… It was not even a movie, it was a “looky pooper to mouth, ewww grosss” brainfart… And I just realise that I summed up more than the whole movie with this quote…
Sharktopus was a masterpiece compared to that…
Actually, I never saw the film, AND I DON’T PLAN TO.
True be told, I never, never, ever watch horror movies—I just mock the crap here.
In the same theme as the bottom photo, today the Mari blog features the Human Centipede faces in the windows of the Tokyo Metro train windows.
human centipede 2 out soon!
http://io9.com/5837649/human-centipede-2-trailer-includes-the-most-disgusting-sound-effect-ever
Check out the latest challenger to Japanese “Human Centipede” variants!~
The Human Centipede — The Musical
2012’s Tokyo Metro wall art vs the poster of 1927 promoting the opening of the proto-Ginza Line as, “The only subway in the Orient between Ueno and Asakusa.”
What has been will be again,
what has been done will be done again;
there is nothing new under the sun.
–Ecclesiastes 1:9
This is the true [Corporate] Human Centipede…
Japan’s “Prior Art” to the Human Centipede
centipeding multitasking
(Actually, this is not Japan but in the Mo Do Sculpture Park, in South Korea.)
See more photos at: slate.com/blogs/behold/2013/04/17…the_daily_lives_of_sumo_wrestlers…
Well, at least Japan ain’t half as bad as China…
kaiju centipede
Japan performs their Human Centipede routine during the team synchro-swimming free final at the FINA Swimming World Championships in Barcelona, Spain...
–Friday, July 26, 2013, AP Photo
precursor to human centipede??
Meanwhile in the ass-end of the world…it’s a KANGAPEDE!
Just when I thought we’d seen the last of the centipedes…Reese’s comes up with another one? :P or at least a meme-maker did…
Tokyo truckin’ … (◍•ڡ•◍)❤
Donald Duck Centipede?
More weirdness via RocketNews (2015/07/01): Creepy abandoned Japanese amusement park is open and waiting to devour your soul
Just a regular day at Shiodome station in Tokyo…
Once again at Tokyo’s Shiodome district…
Here they are yet again—Will it ever end?