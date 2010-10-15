Japan’s continuing ‘Lost Decade(s)’ force fembots to sing for their supper

The 3Yen’s reporter, Robo-Rob Pongi, spotted this video of our favorite fembot, HRP-4C-chan*, singing at some scruffy tradeshow.

HRP-4C, a singing “divabot” mimics human singers….

… in the nightmares we will have about her and her creepy corpse eyes. via Japanese Scientists Teach World’s Creepiest Robot to Sing





.

As we reported before, poor little HRP-4C-chan just can’t keep a job as Japan enters its third “Lost Decade” of economic decline.

Before her current sad existence eking out a living as a singing booth bimbo, the HRP bot was a badass security guard (3Yen / 2005-12-01, Above). Next it had a sex-change to become a naked model (3Yen /2009-07-22, Right). Then, she even failed as in her short fling as a bride Details at: (3Yen / 2009-07-22, Below).

