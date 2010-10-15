Japan’s continuing ‘Lost Decade(s)’ force fembots to sing for their supper

The 3Yen’s reporter, Robo-Rob Pongi, spotted this video of our favorite fembot, HRP-4C-chan*, singing at some scruffy tradeshow.

HRP-4C, a singing “divabot” mimics human singers….
… in the nightmares we will have about her and her creepy corpse eyes.

via Japanese Scientists Teach World’s Creepiest Robot to Sing

Japan Robo Bojutsu Badass

.
As we reported before, poor little HRP-4C-chan just can’t keep a job as Japan enters its third “Lost Decade” of economic decline.

Before her current sad existence eking out a living as a singing booth bimbo, the HRP bot was a badass security guard (3Yen / 2005-12-01, Above). untitled-folder_4Next it had a sex-change to become a naked model (3Yen /2009-07-22, Right). Then, she even failed as in her short fling as a bride Details at: (3Yen / 2009-07-22, Below).
Japan – Designer wedding dress for Japanese ROBOTS

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

8 thoughts on “Japan’s continuing ‘Lost Decade(s)’ force fembots to sing for their supper”

  5. ChihiraAico-bot-babeleft_quoter_14x24ChihiraAico,right_quoter_13x24 Toshiba’s “lifelike” communication android
    toshiba-smartcommunity.com | 2015 Winter
    In CES, she introduced herself in English to a large audience. All eyes were focused on her. “My name is ChihiraAico. Chihira represents earth and peace in Japanese. Aico is a combined word of the first syllables of ‘idea’ and ‘communication,’” said she with hand gestures at the scheduled presentation using the aid of a monitor.
    More…

  7. sidebar-quote long Robots are things that don’t do useful things. Once they eventually work, we call them what they are, like ‘dishwasher’ or ‘toaster ‘or ‘drone.’
     
    Fusion (2015-Sep-30) Stop saying ‘robot,’ it’s meaningless

