The 3Yen’s reporter, Robo-Rob Pongi, spotted this video of our favorite fembot, HRP-4C-chan*, singing at some scruffy tradeshow.
HRP-4C, a singing “divabot” mimics human singers….
… in the nightmares we will have about her and her creepy corpse eyes.
via Japanese Scientists Teach World’s Creepiest Robot to Sing
As we reported before, poor little HRP-4C-chan just can’t keep a job as Japan enters its third “Lost Decade” of economic decline.
Before her current sad existence eking out a living as a singing booth bimbo, the HRP bot was a badass security guard (3Yen / 2005-12-01, Above). Next it had a sex-change to become a naked model (3Yen /2009-07-22, Right). Then, she even failed as in her short fling as a bride Details at: (3Yen / 2009-07-22, Below).
8 thoughts on “Japan’s continuing ‘Lost Decade(s)’ force fembots to sing for their supper”
Just great.
This Gaga-wannabe gynoid is going ruin my chances of any singing career.
Japan’s fembots are improving…
Flying Japanese Girl, by tokyofashion, on Flickr
Just for reference…
HERE’S THE CORRECT JAPANESE WAY OF USING ROBOTS.
Humans Need Not Apply
Watching this video makes me glad to be a gimp!
ChihiraAico, Toshiba’s “lifelike” communication android
toshiba-smartcommunity.com | 2015 Winter
…In CES, she introduced herself in English to a large audience. All eyes were focused on her. “My name is ChihiraAico. Chihira represents earth and peace in Japanese. Aico is a combined word of the first syllables of ‘idea’ and ‘communication,’” said she with hand gestures at the scheduled presentation using the aid of a monitor.
More…
—From The Keys, pg. 351 of Luther’s Works, Vol. 40
Robots are things that don’t do useful things. Once they eventually work, we call them what they are, like ‘dishwasher’ or ‘toaster ‘or ‘drone.’
—Fusion (2015-Sep-30) Stop saying ‘robot,’ it’s meaningless
Great bot-news!