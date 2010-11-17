Naked sushi’s deeper ‘meaning’ twisted

..

Naked sushi in the boondocks billed in this video as, “total respect for naked women.” Ri-i-i-ight.

Funnier is the sushi chef in the video below lies in saying that naked sushi–“Nyotaimori is the tradition of the Imperials.” Not hardly.

Japan’s Imperial Family is live stilted, boring, formal lives totally devoid of all frivolity or fun. I doubt that the older members of Japan’s Imperial Family have even heard the word nyotaimori before as it is a relatively recent, post-WWII phenomena.

Torch Bistro: Full Body Sushi Hits Small Town Florida (video)

news.gather.com | November 09, 2010

Full Body Sushi has come to the Torch Bistro. Torch, in Punta Gorda, Florida, is not your typical sushi bar. They have adopted using a nearly nude model as a human sushi plate. Is this exotic, erotic or art? Perhaps a little of all three…

As I have written here before, naked sushi aka yotaimori eating off a naked female is rare in Japan and is most often just a “catered” option. That is, you rent a room at or near a sushi restaurant, order the proper sushi, and separately hire a woman.