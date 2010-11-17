Naked sushi in the boondocks billed in this video as, “total respect for naked women.” Ri-i-i-ight.
Funnier is the sushi chef in the video below lies in saying that naked sushi–“Nyotaimori is the tradition of the Imperials.” Not hardly.
Japan’s Imperial Family is live stilted, boring, formal lives totally devoid of all frivolity or fun. I doubt that the older members of Japan’s Imperial Family have even heard the word nyotaimori before as it is a relatively recent, post-WWII phenomena.
Torch Bistro: Full Body Sushi Hits Small Town Florida (video)
news.gather.com | November 09, 2010
Full Body Sushi has come to the Torch Bistro. Torch, in Punta Gorda, Florida, is not your typical sushi bar. They have adopted using a nearly nude model as a human sushi plate. Is this exotic, erotic or art? Perhaps a little of all three…
As I have written here before, naked sushi aka yotaimori eating off a naked female is rare in Japan and is most often just a “catered” option. That is, you rent a room at or near a sushi restaurant, order the proper sushi, and separately hire a woman.
12 thoughts on “Naked sushi’s deeper ‘meaning’ twisted”
Japanese Embassy says ‘body sushi’ not a Japanese tradition
The Asahi Shimbun | August 27, 2012
ROME–The Japanese Embassy here has complained about newspaper reports that described "body sushi" as part of Japanese culinary tradition and won’t take the supposition lying down.
A restaurant in Rome has been offering what it calls "nyotaimori" since last year, in which sushi is served on top of a nude model lying supine.
In its protest letter to the major Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the Japanese Embassy said any reference to a Japanese tradition was a misrepresentation for the sole purpose of attracting customers.
"There is no relationship between nyotaimori and Japanese culinary culture or habits," the embassy said in its letter. "From the perspective of the ordinary Japanese, it falls outside the realm of common sense"…
…The restaurant owner is a Chinese woman from Hong Kong…more...
Naked sushi spotted as machinima…
Not “body sushi” but a sit-down twelve course repast…
Somebody’s Japanese damp dreams…
Mo’ deeper…
Nyotaimori (aka Naked Sushi) grows internationally showing how the Japanese government’s “Cool Japan” initiative is succeeding in making Japan a cultural superpower.
The Weird Reality Of Being A Naked Sushi Model
The Debrief | Real Life | 2016jan18
Nyotaimori is the practice of serving sushi on a naked model—utilizing the female form, although not always, as a kind of human platter. Finding its origins in the geisha houses of premodern Japan, as a reward for victorious samurai returning from the battlefield, in more modern days nyotaimori has been used by the yakuza…more…
Note the traditional Japanese touch of the model wearing shoes on the dining table (not possible in Japan).
