A while back, we warned of the Veggie BIO-TERROR ALERT! (3Yen / 2009-08-19) of Japanese Miku Hatsune’s Vegetable Juice Dance (bottom video).
The juiced Japanese horror of “Po pi po” has spread to the US in the newest endorsement/product: Oprah Juice.
-Bask in the original weirditude of Miku Hatsune’s “Vegetable Juice Dance” —“Po pi po.”
5 thoughts on “Japanese juiced ‘O’”
>>”juiced Japanese horror of “Po pi po”<<
Let's just call that tune 'Poo' and leave it at that. :-/
Ok Bieber—You’re the expert in Poo music, that’s for sure.
nearly as PC as little black sambo…
The video is fine because it focuses on mocking her being fat (which is evil/bad) more than her being black (which is OK/presidential). :-/
Vegetable genocide!