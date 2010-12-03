Japanese juiced ‘O’

A while back, we warned of the Veggie BIO-TERROR ALERT! (3Yen / 2009-08-19) of Japanese Miku Hatsune’s Vegetable Juice Dance (bottom video).

The juiced Japanese horror of “Po pi po” has spread to the US in the newest endorsement/product: Oprah Juice.

-Bask in the original weirditude of Miku Hatsune’s “Vegetable Juice Dance” —“Po pi po.”

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

5 thoughts on “Japanese juiced ‘O’”

  1. >>”juiced Japanese horror of “Po pi po”<<

    Let's just call that tune 'Poo' and leave it at that. :-/

  2. ShavedBieber wrote;
    Let’s just call that tune ‘Poo

    Ok Bieber—You’re the expert in Poo music, that’s for sure.

  4. Coligny wrote:
    nearly as PC as little black sambo…

    The video is fine because it focuses on mocking her being fat (which is evil/bad) more than her being black (which is OK/presidential). :-/

