Japanese juiced ‘O’

A while back, we warned of the Veggie BIO-TERROR ALERT! (3Yen / 2009-08-19) of Japanese Miku Hatsune’s Vegetable Juice Dance (bottom video).

The juiced Japanese horror of “Po pi po” has spread to the US in the newest endorsement/product: Oprah Juice.

Bask in the original weirditude of Miku Hatsune’s “Vegetable Juice Dance” —“Po pi po.”

