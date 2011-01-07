Check out the “blue hell’ of Yakuza tattoos at the scandle rag Jitsuwa (Google Translate)
“This statement highlights a blue hall”.
More Jitsuwa magazine photos here too.
[ sildenafil citrate 150mg pills $122.00 | cipro 250mg pills $50.00 | deltasone 10mg pills $109.00 | indian cialis canada | menosan 30 tablet bottle $254.00 | rebetol 200mg pills $407.00 | viagra soft 100mg pills $135.00 | lyrica 150mg pills $273.00 | eriacta 100mg pills $112.00 | nizoral 2% cream in 15gr tube $23.00 | buy real viagra online | augmentin 375mg pills $109.00 | colospa 135mg pills $109.00 | canadian viagra best deals | benicar 40mg pills $172.00 | fluticasone 125mcg inhaler $94.00 | accutane 20mg pills $79.00 | abilify 15mg pills $224.00 | cheap generic viagra | synthroid 50mcg pills $150.00 | prilosec 10mg pills $230.00 | lukol 50 tablet bottle $323.00 | buspar 5mg pills $215.00 | clonidine 0.15mg pills $300.00 | viagra uk | eldepryl 5mg pills $143.00 | topamax 100mg pills $184.00 | rx generic viagra | best way to take cialis | estrace 2mg pills $273.00 | lamivudin 100mg pills $306.00 | prednisone 5mg pills $70.00 | synthroid 50mcg pills $94.00 | myambutol 600mg pills $173.00 | albendazole 400mg pills $172.00 | naprosyn 500mg pills $187.00 | cialis soft 20mg pills $95.00 | viagra generic | cialis on line pricing in canada | paxil 30mg pills 270 $345.00 | prozac 40mg pills $142.00 | caduet amplodipine 5mg+atorvastatin 10mg $122.00 | fluoxetine 20mg pills $142.00 | viagra soft 50mg pills $83.00 | plavix 75mg pills $72.00 | viagra canada generic | diarex 30 tablet bottle $155.00 | erythromycin 250mg pills $327.00 | imusporin 50mg pills $395.00 | risperdal 3mg pills $126.00 | clomid 50mg pills $56.00 | synthroid 25mcg pills $157.00 | frumil 5mg pills $178.00 | diltiazem 180mg pills $172.00 ]
3 thoughts on “‘a blue hell’ of Yakuza tattoos”
Getting a tattoo is a big choice since it’s everlasting physical mark. Special care ought to be taken but many “professional” tattoo artists are crap. You need to satisfy many things before you select one—Such as having tattoos in Japan will get you banned from many—if not most—health clubs and public pools.
Show me.
Hubba-hubba!!~