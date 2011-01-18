“MAKE HAIR Ash” is the the first thing that came to my head when my artist buddy here in the neighborhood, CutPaperNinja, asked:
“What color to dye a hungry girl’s hair?”
Both the CutNinja and I constantly pass by the local shop of HAIR MAKE Ash™ chain. I always giggle at the idea of all the hungry, hyper-skinny, Japanese fashion victims flocking there to MAKE their HAIR into Ash. The always dieting, starving girls here love to dye the hair in “Ash” tones.
. . .
The above photos are of our local the Jugaoka branch of the HAIR MAKE Ash™ salon from Google Street.
7 thoughts on “HAIR MAKE Ash™?”
It’s frackingridiculous how much more attention I receive from the other gender when I have “ash” hair (even though I am just dishwater blond).
Ah yes, the always trendy ashy dull ‘do. All the girls on Google street wear it Ashy.
–reply via twitter
They’re trolling us, aren’t they?
CubiChair.jp?
Just taste the shampoo!
“SLUTTY” hair is what every girl wants, right?
Here’s another strong contender for Japan’s “contest” for the fun naming of hair salons…