HAIR MAKE Ash™?

HAIR MAKE Ash logo “MAKE HAIR Ash” is the the first thing that came to my head when my artist buddy here in the neighborhood, CutPaperNinja, asked:ash-hair girl

“What color to dye a hungry girl’s hair?”

Both the CutNinja and I constantly pass by the local shop of HAIR MAKE Ash chain. I always giggle at the idea of all the hungry, hyper-skinny, Japanese fashion victims flocking there to MAKE their HAIR into Ash. The always dieting, starving girls here love to dye the hair in “Ash” tones.
ash-hair-make jugaoka solon ash-hair make street
. . . ash hair make salon jugaoka street
The above photos are of our local the Jugaoka branch of the HAIR MAKE Ash™ salon from Google Street.

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

7 thoughts on “HAIR MAKE Ash™?”

  1. It’s frackingridiculous how much more attention I receive from the other gender when I have “ash” hair (even though I am just dishwater blond).

