Japanese toilet tips — THE RED BUTTON

Japanese toilet technology | Good, bad and baffling

Sydney Morning Herald, Feb. 22, 2011 by Ben Groundwater

…Japan's the only place I've been where toilets need a power source. (In other countries, some don't even require plumbing.) It's also the only place I've been where toilets require an instruction manual. In the name of journalistic integrity and my own strange curiosity, I've been trying to figure out what all the buttons on the right-hand side of the seat do.

The big red one stops whatever function you've accidentally started – that's well worth knowing. ...more...

The author has an “almost” correct travel tip about using the red button to stop Japanese hi-tech toilets. It’s a gr-r-reat idea except that for many Japanese squirting toilets like mine shown below, “red” is a relative term…



More exciting is that often Japanese public toilets will present you with two fun red buttons to choose! One red button will start start up flashing disco lights and bring a party right to your stall!

Press the wrong red button, and PARTY-HAPPY with the security guards and emergency services.