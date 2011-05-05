Check out Japan’s underground deployment of cruise missiles!
Tokyo’s May Metro Manners poster.
Update:
Japanese context/meaning of this poster explained below in the Comments.
[ tofranil 25mg pills $133.00 | cialis for less 20 mg | mirapex 0.5mg pills $386.00 | inderal 10mg pills $150.00 | singulair 5mg pills $142.00 | levothroid 50mcg $148.00 | female ingestion viagra | natural viagra | zyprexa 10mg pills $235.00 | penegra 50mg pills $136.00 | elavil 50mg pills $106.00 | cialis trazodone | timoptic 5ml eye drops bottle $72.00 | glucovance 400.5mg pills $133.00 | olmesartan 40mg pills $102.00 | altace 10mg pills $195.00 | endep 25mg pills $132.00 | ampicillin 250mg pills $156.00 | viagra prescription online | glucovance 400.5mg pills $133.00 | coreg 3.125mg pills $70.00 | eriacta 100mg pills $63.00 | lexapro 20mg pills $91.00 | viagra affiliate | wellbutrin 150mg pills $259.00 | glucotrol 5mg pills $82.00 | zyrtec® 10mg pills (brand) $123.00 | fosamax 10mg pills $176.00 | detox liv.52 ds 60 tablets bottle $351.00 | womenra 100mg pills $294.00 | imdur 20mg pills $108.00 | safe for females to use viagra | combivir 150mg pills $261.00 | vigorex forte | aricept 10mg pills $416.00 | adhd strattera 40mg pills $292.00 | buy viagra mexico | advair diskus 100mcg inhaler $45.00 | duphalac 100ml bottle $152.00 | buy cialis next day delivery | dipyridamole 25mg pills $98.00 | ipratropium 20mcg inhalation bottle $43.00 | pulmicort 100mcg inhaler $160.00 | haridra 60 tablet bottle $287.00 | adhd strattera 25mg pills $243.00 | cheap less viagra | accutane 30mg pills $329.00 | duloxetine 20mg pills $162.00 | macrobid 100mg pills $72.00 | viagra online mexico | flomax 0.4mg pills $264.00 | cefixime 200mg pills $216.00 | parlodel 1.25mg pills $105.00 | viagra 150mg pills 360 pills $536.00 ]
4 thoughts on “Japan deploys cruise missiles!”
Come on Taro.
You must explain the Japanese meaning/context of the cruise missile dog.
Japanese trains always have posters admonishing the running salaryman who push everyone like rabid weasels and drive into the trains as the doors are closing….
.. ..
Thanks MARKed.
I like this Big Foot vs Buddhist Nun poster warning salarymen not to kick their onto the subway.
I saw this all in my Japan Dreams
MARKed TRAIL wrote:
Japanese trains always have posters admonishing the running salaryman who shove everyone …
DAMNIT JIMMY, YOUR SHIRT SAYS DO NOT RUN JIMMY. DO NOT RUN.
Shiverz 尻尾 (@ReddKlaw) Jan. 8, 2017