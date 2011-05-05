Japan deploys cruise missiles!

Check out Japan’s underground deployment of cruise missiles!
japan dog missile

Tokyo’s May Metro Manners poster.

tokyo train train poster dog metro missile

Update:
Japanese context/meaning of this poster explained below in the Comments.

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

4 thoughts on “Japan deploys cruise missiles!”

  1. Come on Taro.
    You must explain the Japanese meaning/context of the cruise missile dog.
    Japanese trains always have posters admonishing the running salaryman who push everyone like rabid weasels and drive into the trains as the doors are closing….

    surf pushy japanese.. pushing japanese train..

  2. Thanks MARKed.
    I like this Big Foot vs Buddhist Nun poster warning salarymen not to kick their onto the subway.

    Do not rush onto the train (April 1979)

    big foot subway tokyo

    This poster advises passengers not to rush onto the train at the last moment. The text (かけこみ禁寺） is a play on the words かけこみ禁止 (kakekomi kinshi – “don't rush onto the train”) and かけこみ寺 (Kakekomi-dera – Kakekomi temple), which has long been known as a sanctuary for married women fleeing their husbands.

    via Vintage Tokyo subway manner posters ~ Pink Tentacle.

  4. MARKed TRAIL wrote:
    Japanese trains always have posters admonishing the running salaryman who shove everyone …

     
    DAMNIT JIMMY, YOUR SHIRT SAYS DO NOT RUN JIMMY. DO NOT RUN.

    running-boydo-not-run
    Shiverz 尻尾 (@ReddKlaw) Jan. 8, 2017

