Brainwave reading robotic cat ears, from Japan of course

The Asian Tube TV Online Videos Blog is featuring a videos of the new “Necomimi” that converts your brainwaves “communicative” movements on a kitty ear headband that you wear. The maker ”neurowear” describes the ears as a, ” fashion items using brain waves and other biosensor with “Augumented Human Body” [sic].

Personally, I would prefer just duct-taping my cat to my head, especially since an origin of the “Necomimi” was as a crappy trade item in Maplestory multiplayer online role-playing game— a magic hat, meh.

