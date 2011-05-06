Brainwave reading robotic cat ears, from Japan of course

The Asian Tube TV Online Videos Blog is featuring a videos of the new “Necomimi” that converts your brainwaves “communicative” movements on a kitty ear headband that you wear. The maker ”neurowear” describes the ears as a, ” fashion items using brain waves and other biosensor with “Augumented Human Body” [sic].

japanese salaryman with necomimi cat ears..

Personally, I would prefer just duct-taping my cat to my head, especially since an origin of the “Necomimi” was as a crappy trade item in Maplestory multiplayer online role-playing game— a magic hat, meh.
necomimi multiplayer online role-playing game (Wiki)

UPDATE:

9 thoughts on "Brainwave reading robotic cat ears, from Japan of course"

  2. MARKed wrote:
    …the “Necomimi” has a ginormous servo-motor & battery as well as several bulky headbands

    Yes the first promotional video looked almost fake to me. However, the second video you refer to (below) shows a very un-svelte device.
    Ginormous-servo-motor..

  7. Here’s a new prototype “Shippo” (‘tail’ in Japanese) from the same company, neurowear, that brought you the Necomimi.
    The Shippo is a brain-wave controlled tail that moves with your mood.

    Relaxed mood– Moving Soft-n-Slow
    Concentrated [sic] mood–Moving Hard-n-Fast

