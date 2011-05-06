The Asian Tube TV Online Videos Blog is featuring a videos of the new “Necomimi” that converts your brainwaves “communicative” movements on a kitty ear headband that you wear. The maker ”neurowear” describes the ears as a, ” fashion items using brain waves and other biosensor with “Augumented Human Body” [sic].
Personally, I would prefer just duct-taping my cat to my head, especially since an origin of the “Necomimi” was as a crappy trade item in Maplestory multiplayer online role-playing game— a magic hat, meh.
UPDATE:
Also check out the previous 3Yen posts on the Japanese love of kitty crap…
. . . —Cash register goes ‘MEOW’! (3Yen / 2011-02-28 )
. . . —Japanese “maids” (3Yen / 2008-10-09)
9 thoughts on “Brainwave reading robotic cat ears, from Japan of course”
If you look at the earlier video at http://youtu.be/XznibGFPGHk , the “Necomimi” has a ginormous servo-motor & battery as well as several bulky headbands that the video you linked to has cleverly hidden.
Yes the first promotional video looked almost fake to me. However, the second video you refer to (below) shows a very un-svelte device.
It seems like a new kind of functional cosplay.
I would love these but in black! It’s sooo cool!
UPDATE from BoingBong.net/2012/02/21/
HOWTO make animatronic cat-ears
Hahaha, I’ve definitely seen stranger animals than that. Much much stranger.
Here’s a new prototype “Shippo” (‘tail’ in Japanese) from the same company, neurowear, that brought you the Necomimi.
The Shippo is a brain-wave controlled tail that moves with your mood.
Relaxed mood– Moving Soft-n-Slow
Concentrated [sic] mood–Moving Hard-n-Fast
Update:
The above prototype “Shippo” is now called ‘Tailly’! Their international product naming is clueless, but the marketing this to Furries is spot on.
More info at…
Mo’ betta kitty ears…
(I have no idea whether these cat ears are robotic or not, but they are cute.)