Ostrich napper

Mr. Den4, the 3Yen’s correspondent writes:

This would work well for the Ravenous Bug-blatter-Beast of Traal…the stupid alien monster that believes that if you can’t see it, it can’t see you (as well as the nuclear meltdown at Fukushima). hitchhikers.wikia.com../Ravenous_Bugblatter_Beast_of_Traal





studio-kg.com/ostrich

….OSTRICH offers a micro environment in which to take a warm and comfortable power nap at ease. It is neither a pillow nor a cushion, nor a bed, nor a garment, but a bit of each at the same time. Its soothing cave-like interior shelters and isolates our head and hands (mind, senses and body) …more…

Obviously this pillow is from the Japanese “kawamura” part of the kawamura-ganjavian design studio in Madrid.