Mr. Den4, the 3Yen’s correspondent writes:
This would work well for the Ravenous Bug-blatter-Beast of Traal…the stupid alien monster that believes that if you can’t see it, it can’t see you (as well as the nuclear meltdown at Fukushima).hitchhikers.wikia.com../Ravenous_Bugblatter_Beast_of_Traal
studio-kg.com/ostrich
….OSTRICH offers a micro environment in which to take a warm and comfortable power nap at ease. It is neither a pillow nor a cushion, nor a bed, nor a garment, but a bit of each at the same time. Its soothing cave-like interior shelters and isolates our head and hands (mind, senses and body) …more…
Obviously this pillow is from the Japanese “kawamura” part of the kawamura-ganjavian design studio in Madrid.
4 thoughts on “Ostrich napper”
It is clear now that Japan is taking over the planet in Forever Alone
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Cq5U1DGBWk
Makers of bizarre new “My Dome” sleep hoods stress health and beauty benefits
RocketNews24 | 2014/05/05
…the original design was actually borne from the president’s encounter with a paper bag after an evening on the drink.
Lying on the floor of his home looking for some warmth, he apparently saw a paper bag nearby and slipped it over his head. Upon waking the next morning, he felt better than normal. He was warm and clear-headed, he had no dry morning throat and even his skin looked good, he purports…
…The company claims that wearing its My Dome hood helps to protect you from allergies created by pollen and house dust.
Since the original design was released on October 2013, only 1,000 units or so have been sold. However, the portable and compact My Dome Pal was released in December, and since then some hotels and ANA flights have included it as a first-class amenity item …more…
``It helps you to create an immediate territory of your own by eliminating elements that interfere with your concentration, such as noise or visual distractions,´´ according to Yuki Abe, a Japanese head designer at Finland-based company, Mottowasabi (Japanese meaning “More Horseradish”)
Mo’ betta than the “ostrich” or “hood”…