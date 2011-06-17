Carp flavored alicohpop, only in Japan

Yesterday at my local liquor store, I stumbled across these cans of chu-hi alicohpop a sale for 100 yen, which is around $1.24 USD and less expensive than soda pop here in Tokyo.

carp chu-hi fish hooch

Yep, you are reading that can correctly. It appears to be Carp-flavored alicohpop. Yum, fish-flavored hooch!

Chu-Hi is sold as an alcoholic canned drink, is drink originating from Japan. The name is derived from “shochu highball”. Traditional chuhai is made with shocho (sweet potato vodka) and carbonated water flavored with lemon, and has been considered a working man’s drink as shochu is the cheapest booze available in Japan. More info about Chuhai at Wikipedia.

Read the-rest-of-the-story of these cans of Carp here.

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

5 thoughts on “Carp flavored alicohpop, only in Japan”

  1. The-rest-of-the-story of cans of “Carp” drink is that the Carp are a major Japanese baseball team.

    The Hiroshima Toyo Carp are a professional team in Japan’s Central League. The team is primarily owned by the Matsuda family, led by Hajime Matsuda, who is a descendant of the founder Mazda automotive corporation.
    Hiroshima Carp baseball

  2. Note how the logo of the Hiroshima Carp (top left) is a copy of the old style of Chicago Cubs logos (bottom) and modern logo (top right).
    carp-hatchicago-cubs-hat

    old-logocubs-script

  3. Go Cubbies! wrote:
    …the logo of the Hiroshima Carp … is a copy of the old style of Chicago Cubs
    logos…

    Yes, I love to wear my dark blue Carps cap to confuse my relatives on the Chicago Northside.

  4. This year New Years resolution was to not keep any pop in the house. I like drinking water, but if I have soft drinks around then I am much more likely to grab one so I have just not kept it in my house in 2011.

