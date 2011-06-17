Carp flavored alicohpop, only in Japan

Yesterday at my local liquor store, I stumbled across these cans of chu-hi alicohpop a sale for 100 yen, which is around $1.24 USD and less expensive than soda pop here in Tokyo.

Yep, you are reading that can correctly. It appears to be Carp-flavored alicohpop. Yum, fish-flavored hooch!

Chu-Hi is sold as an alcoholic canned drink, is drink originating from Japan. The name is derived from “shochu highball”. Traditional chuhai is made with shocho (sweet potato vodka) and carbonated water flavored with lemon, and has been considered a working man’s drink as shochu is the cheapest booze available in Japan. More info about Chuhai at Wikipedia.



Read the-rest-of-the-story of these cans of Carp here.