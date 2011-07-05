Techo-toilet tales –a ‘unique aspect of Japanese life’

hi-tech squirting Japanese toilets

Scary. Hilarious. Confusing. Amazing. Baffling. Enlightening. These are just a few of the words that Western friends have used to describe their first experience of one unique aspect of Japanese life: its techno toilets [and slow news days].

gold crapperEven though Japan is the midst of multiple nuclear meltdowns and a collapse of their current political administration, what foreign news reporters in Japan really want to tell us about is square watermelons and their bowel moments.

It’s a sure sign of summer in Japan: Foreign reporters on vacation at the beach and filing recycled old stories. These summetime reports are about such earth-shattering news of Japan’s renowned hi-tech squirting toilets that are: “Scary. Hilarious. Confusing. Amazing. Baffling. Enlightening.”

So, let me join in my fellow gaijin reporters in telling you to remember that whatever you do, be sure not to press

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

10 thoughts on "Techo-toilet tales –a 'unique aspect of Japanese life'"

  5. In the ladies’ rooms, the “Oto-hime” (sound princess) function is designed to drown out the sounds of bodily functions so women don’t feel embarrassed.

