Techo-toilet tales –a ‘unique aspect of Japanese life’

Scary. Hilarious. Confusing. Amazing. Baffling. Enlightening. These are just a few of the words that Western friends have used to describe their first experience of one unique aspect of Japanese life: its techno toilets [and slow news days].
Even though Japan is the midst of multiple nuclear meltdowns and a collapse of their current political administration, what foreign news reporters in Japan really want to tell us about is square watermelons and their bowel moments.
It’s a sure sign of summer in Japan: Foreign reporters on vacation at the beach and filing recycled old stories. These summetime reports are about such earth-shattering news of Japan’s renowned hi-tech squirting toilets that are: “Scary. Hilarious. Confusing. Amazing. Baffling. Enlightening.”
So, let me join in my fellow gaijin reporters in telling you to remember that whatever you do, be sure not to press…
The Ultimate Guide To Pooping In Japan
tofugu.com | April 18, 2014
…toilets frequently have a standard chrome flush handle like you’re used to, although the handle might be smaller or it might be in a not-so-obvious place. But… let’s say you don’t find a flush handle. Your next move is to look for a sensor to cover up that will flush the toilet for you. If there’s a sensor, it might be on the back of the toilet, or it might be near the panel. If you can’t find a sensor, my final piece of advice (and one that should be your last resort) is to [DON’T] start pushing any buttons that you don’t recognize. I recommend doing this last, because occasionally these buttons summon a person to the bathroom…more...
In the ladies’ rooms, the “Oto-hime” (sound princess) function is designed to drown out the sounds of bodily functions so women don’t feel embarrassed.
Love the way how the information in this toilet was almost like a poem.
Sink button
To left leg origin It is.
Rather than “unjaundiced,” I would call this, carrying the mantle of the proletariat’s simple plop toilet.
In the Soviet Japan, you don’t need to squirt the toilet—THE TOILET SQUIRTS YOU.
