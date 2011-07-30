Just another sleepy trolley ride in Japan

As you might have noticed in the previous post today, Tokyo’s public transport is unrivaled, the transport system in other parts of Japan are rather interesting too, such as the trolley in Hakodate City of Hokkaido in northern Japan.
sleepy-afternoon-trolley
Rest-of-the-story of this trolley can be found in: Alien from planet Squid-aru (3Yen / 2011-07-19) .

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

3 thoughts on “Just another sleepy trolley ride in Japan”

