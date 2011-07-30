As you might have noticed in the previous post today, Tokyo’s public transport is unrivaled, the transport system in other parts of Japan are rather interesting too, such as the trolley in Hakodate City of Hokkaido in northern Japan.
Rest-of-the-story of this trolley can be found in: Alien from planet Squid-aru (3Yen / 2011-07-19) .
Just another sleepy trolley ride in Japan
As you might have noticed in the previous post today, Tokyo’s public transport is unrivaled, the transport system in other parts of Japan are rather interesting too, such as the trolley in Hakodate City of Hokkaido in northern Japan.
3 thoughts on “Just another sleepy trolley ride in Japan”
WasEmpfehlt ihr damit die Arbeit die man für ein AquariumAufbringen muss MöglichstGeringAusfällt?
((What do you recommend so that the work you must apply for an aquarium can be kept to a minimum?))
Just another sleepy trolley ride?
Get on the sleepy train with Kumamon, モン~☆