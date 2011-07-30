Tokyo’s public transport system is unrivaled…
… in the weird.
Click for the full-size photo, 861×485 px.
This photo was full of such true Kitty Goodness, I was compelled to steal it from my buddy C.P.’s facebook page and post his photo of a Hello Kitty bus cruising northern Tokyo.
For other weirdo animal buses in Japan, read…
6 thoughts on “Tokyo’s public transport is unrivaled”
Get on the short bus!
I could really get on this beer bus…
″ You’re in my territory. I’m not into that.″
Hello pussy transport!
Why take a busted bus when you can go first class on the pussy plane?