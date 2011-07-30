Tokyo’s public transport is unrivaled

Tokyo’s public transport system is unrivaled…

This photo was full of such true Kitty Goodness, I was compelled to steal it from my buddy C.P.’s facebook page and post his photo of a Hello Kitty bus cruising northern Tokyo.

For other weirdo animal buses in Japan, read…
. . . Animal busing in Japan (2010-01-14)
. . . Own your own Panda-mobile (3Yen 2010-08-09)

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

6 thoughts on “Tokyo’s public transport is unrivaled”

