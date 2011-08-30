‘Mukade ningen’

Even though the film ‘Mukade ningen’ aka “Human Centipede” has been out for two years, Japanese love the whole idea as proven by this display at a recent showing of film in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.

Human Centipede (Google Translate)
human centipede ningen mukade

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

30 thoughts on “‘Mukade ningen’”

  2. That movie might be the worst turd put on film… evar… no surprise them japandjins love a ‘poop-to-mouth’ trainwreck with little to no storyline…

  3. Coligny wrote:
    That movie might be the worst turd put on film… evar…

    Butt, butt, poop is lucky in Japan,
    Unchi-Neko Coin Bank for manekineko and poo fans ..

    (I caught a random 90-second free preview of Human Centipede on my DirecTV satellite’s pay-for-view—90 seconds was 80 seconds more than anybody wants to see.)

  6. The Most Revolting Vagina Dentata Sound Effect of All Time [NSFW]
    http://io9.com — SEP 23, 2011
    When you make a movie called Horny House of Horror, you’ve got a certain… standard to live up to. And luckily, this Japanese import goes all-out. Basically, it’s about a bordello where the women kill — and generally mutilate — their customers. And in this scene, the hapless John is undone by a vagina dentata. With the most disturbing sound effect we’ve heard since the Human Centipede 2 trailer...more
    Click to view, Not-Safe-For-Work…
    V-Dentata-Sound-Effect-NSFW


    Horny House Of Horror Trailer 投稿者 XshootX

  11. And now, here’s a scene from the upcoming horror film, ‘Feline Centipede’!

    feline-centipede

    feline centipede

  19. Just when I thought we’d seen the last of the centipedes…Reese’s comes up with another one? :P or at least a meme-maker did…

    Reeses-eat-out
    embiggen

  23. In the trailer for the new horror-comedy B-movie, Human Centipede 3, prison inmates get on their knees: … creating the ultimate punishment and deterrent for anyone considering a life of crime. Having nothing to lose, Bill and Dwight create a jaw-dropping 500-person prison centipede.″

    Human-Centipede-3

