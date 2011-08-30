Even though the film ‘Mukade ningen’ aka “Human Centipede” has been out for two years, Japanese love the whole idea as proven by this display at a recent showing of film in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.
Here are Japanese fans lining up with money in hand to see the film in Shibuya…
That movie might be the worst turd put on film… evar… no surprise them japandjins love a ‘poop-to-mouth’ trainwreck with little to no storyline…
Butt, butt, poop is lucky in Japan,
(I caught a random 90-second free preview of Human Centipede on my DirecTV satellite’s pay-for-view—90 seconds was 80 seconds more than anybody wants to see.)
human centipede 2 out soon!
http://io9.com/5837649/human-centipede-2-trailer-includes-the-most-disgusting-sound-effect-ever
Embiggen to view the rest-of-the-story of the "nightmare", 600×909 px.
I just spotted this on the Interwebs…
Here’s the new challenger to Japanese Human Centipede mutations/variants!
The Human Centipede — The Musical
Korporate Human Centipede
And now, here’s a scene from the upcoming horror film, ‘Feline Centipede’!
Japan’s traditional “Prior Art” of the Human Centipede…
Embiggen to 644×400 px.
centipeding multitasking
(Actually, this is not Japan but in the Mo Do Sculpture Park, in South Korea.)
Embiggen.
Embiggen to a sumo-sized photo, 920×613 px.
See more photos at: slate.com/blogs/behold/2013/04/17…the_daily_lives_of_sumo_wrestlers…
At least Japanese living is not as shitty as China…
kaiju centipede
Japan performs their Human Centipede routine during the team synchro-swimming free final at the FINA Swimming World Championships in Barcelona, Spain...
–Friday, July 26, 2013, AP Photo
Check out these Human Centipede stamps…
the human centipede stamp by nickyATEYOURskittles on deviantART.
Just when I thought we’d seen the last of the centipedes…Reese’s comes up with another one? :P or at least a meme-maker did…
Centipede-like Tokyo truckin’ … (◍•ڡ•◍)❤
A few lost links in the chain…
Shungyou [spring dawn] mentality
RocketNews24 2015/02/07: Wooden sculptures of Yoshitoshi Kanemaki 【Photos】
In the trailer for the new horror-comedy B-movie, Human Centipede 3, prison inmates get on their knees: ″… creating the ultimate punishment and deterrent for anyone considering a life of crime. Having nothing to lose, Bill and Dwight create a jaw-dropping 500-person prison centipede.″
Yikes, it’s Pokemon Mukade/Centipede!
The Human Sento-pede
Human Centipede or ???…
….You make the call.
Once again at Tokyo’s Shiodome district…
PRIOR ART
Here they are yet again…