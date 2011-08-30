Even though the film ‘Mukade ningen’ aka “Human Centipede” has been out for two years, Japanese love the whole idea as proven by this display at a recent showing of film in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.

Also refer to the previous 3Yen reports:

—The Golden Turd & Tokyo’s other public art marvels (3Yen / 2010-07-18)

—Tokyo Metro Human Centipede (3Yen / 2010-10-01)

—Japan goes for the human centipede massage record (3Yen / 2010-08-22)