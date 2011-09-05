Japanese sleep deprivation warning

If you have ever riden on the Tokyo Metro and watched the passengers passed-out over each other, you would know that the Metro’s “Manners Poster” for September does not need any of my “improvements.”

tokyo metro sleep birds - manners poster
metro sleep text for sleepy birds on tokyo train..

train-sleeper
cirquebass‘ flickr | creative-commons notice

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

17 thoughts on “Japanese sleep deprivation warning”

  1. Grrr. Don’t make fun of the Japanese. They are not sleepyheads—They only get 5 hours or less of sleep a night. They are power napping as they planning on buying America at 74 yen to $1 USD!

  3. Fun post. BTW…Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m enjoying your 3Yen and look forward to your new posts.

  10. I would not complain if she fell asleep on my shoulder…
    sleep

