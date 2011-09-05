If you have ever riden on the Tokyo Metro and watched the passengers passed-out over each other, you would know that the Metro’s “Manners Poster” for September does not need any of my “improvements.”
cirquebass‘ flickr |
17 thoughts on “Japanese sleep deprivation warning”
Grrr. Don’t make fun of the Japanese. They are not sleepyheads—They only get 5 hours or less of sleep a night. They are power napping as they planning on buying America at 74 yen to $1 USD!
…Sleep on the train to Tokyo
Google yourself when you get home
Sleep on the train to Tokyo
Google yourself when you get home…
Fun post. BTW…Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m enjoying your 3Yen and look forward to your new posts.
It’s gotta be Thurs…
…on the trains of Tokyo.
embiggen
In the Japanese Diet, LDP members soundly sleep during the live streaming of Wednesday’s meeting of the Labor Welfare Committee.
↓
Embiggen
Holy Mother of Buddha….This’ll teach you to not fall asleep on the train!
Embiggen!!
embiggen
I would not complain if she fell asleep on my shoulder…
“LAST TRAIN” by Tatsuo Suzuki (flickr.com tatsu001) Tokyo, Japan
A great photo essay on sleepy Tokyo…
YOPPARAI TENGOKU (Drunkards’ Heaven)
Via Kenji Kawamoto’s LensCulture.
salaryman sleep sugiru
Here’s another sleep-comatose train commuter in Japan.
Nice attempt!
…to sleep, perchance to dream – ay, there’s the rub, for in this sleep of death what dreams may come…