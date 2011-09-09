Just buy my fucking book.
a story of a little japanese girl
who gets mistaken for a local,
who landed herself in Los Angeles.
. . . —via justbuymyfuckingbook
8 thoughts on “justbuymyfuckingbook — Japanese girl gone ‘bad’ in LA”
Is “creeper” even a fucking word?
(“Creep”, yes—“Creeper”, not really)
Ok, ok…
http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/creeper
http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=creeper
Rondo Hatton — Hollywood’s Real Quasimodo
rondo rules!
Thanks for your LA girl post; she’s fucking wonderful.
I’m also writing to let you be aware of what a fabulousencounter our girl, Ms. Justbuymyfuckingbook. Ya gotta realize she’s gotta a lot of issues, right?
A woman whose look is open & also whose expres-sion is definitely glad has a sort of beauty no matter what your lover wears .
Boy, if she thinks she’s got problems with Japanese school girl uniforms and levels of “creepiness,” she’s not getting laid and part of the problem of Japan’s low birth rate. She’s obviously sexually frustrated and needs to get over it. Accept it and be happy.
jonny wrote:
She’s obviously sexually frustrated and needs to get over it…
Three or four years later after the justbuymyfuckingbook girl published her rant, I just wonder how life worked out for her always frustrated life.
justbuymyfuckingbook.tumblr.com