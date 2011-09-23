This is just ducky…



Today’s rainy post-typhoon (3Yen) weather, reminds me my favorite cowboy greeting back home in Colorado: “Howdy…Good day for ducks.”

The kind-of-creepy-but-cool commercial is for the “Aoi (blue) Duck” campaign promoting Aflac’s supplemental health insurance in Japan. More at the official website: aoiduck.jp/theater/index.html