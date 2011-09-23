‘Good day for ducks’

This is just ducky…
japanese duck music in theforest

Today’s rainy post-typhoon (3Yen) weather, reminds me my favorite cowboy greeting back home in Colorado: “Howdy…Good day for ducks.

The kind-of-creepy-but-cool commercial is for the “Aoi (blue) Duck” campaign promoting Aflac’s supplemental health insurance in Japan. More at the official website: aoiduck.jp/theater/index.html

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

7 thoughts on “‘Good day for ducks’”

  2. quack.quack.quack quack quack quack,quack quack quack quack
    .

  3. Enjoying Japan’s “four distinct seasons”—the 6th Season— the second rainy season in late September to November.

  4. Spazzing, the Mallards were full of angst and unrequited hatred, as their duck lips quivered and quacked. Our hot pockets thawed.

