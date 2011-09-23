This is just ducky…
Today’s rainy post-typhoon (3Yen) weather, reminds me my favorite cowboy greeting back home in Colorado: “Howdy…Good day for ducks.”
The kind-of-creepy-but-cool commercial is for the “Aoi (blue) Duck” campaign promoting Aflac’s supplemental health insurance in Japan. More at the official website: aoiduck.jp/theater/index.html
Earlier creepier version of Aoi(blue) Duck and Maneki Neko (lucky beckoning cat) from a couple of years ago..
More current fun form last July…
quack.quack.quack quack quack quack,quack quack quack quack
Enjoying Japan’s “four distinct seasons”—the 6th Season— the second rainy season in late September to November.
Spazzing, the Mallards were full of angst and unrequited hatred, as their duck lips quivered and quacked. Our hot pockets thawed.
QUACK!
via: Post-war Kuruta cards
SUGAMON rules!
ODD DUCKS
Mount Fuji duckies