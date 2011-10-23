Rubber Duckie you’re the one…the giant radioactive mutant one

Look out Godzilla!

A giant mutant Rubber Duckie is mad about the great Tohoku earthquake-tsunami-Meltdown and is DEMANDING donations…



Until October 30th, Revenge Rubber Duckie will be stalking in the waters near the Rose Garden in Nakanoshima Park of Osaka Japan and demanding money!

That is, the Rubber Duck is and exhibition is for charity for the purpose of reconstruction from the earthquake that occurred in March 11th. Sales of Rubber Duck merchandise and t-shirts will support the donations is to support the affected areas.



Here’s live cam of the Osaka Rubber Duckie OSAKA is on USTREAM.



