Rubber Duckie you’re the one…the giant radioactive mutant one

Look out Godzilla!
A giant mutant Rubber Duckie is mad about the great Tohoku earthquake-tsunami-Meltdown and is DEMANDING donations…
rubber duckie garden osaka japan mutant duck rubber duck
Until October 30th, Revenge Rubber Duckie will be stalking in the waters near the Rose Garden in Nakanoshima Park of Osaka Japan and demanding money!
That is, the Rubber Duck is and exhibition is for charity for the purpose of reconstruction from the earthquake that occurred in March 11th. Sales of Rubber Duck merchandise and t-shirts will support the donations is to support the affected areas.
rubber duck character goods for charity

Here’s live cam of the Osaka Rubber Duckie OSAKA is on USTREAM.

Previously the 3Yen has covered other air-filled mutants in Japan such as…
. . . Bullet train ‘vagina’ (3Yen.com / 2011-09-20)
. . . Big Buddha Bounce (3Yen.com / 2007-09-12)
. . . Pikachu’s privates (3Yen.com / 2008-09-09)
Inflatable Pikachu bouncy amusement for Tokyo kids..

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

