Look out Godzilla!
A giant mutant Rubber Duckie is mad about the great Tohoku earthquake-tsunami-Meltdown and is DEMANDING donations…
Until October 30th, Revenge Rubber Duckie will be stalking in the waters near the Rose Garden in Nakanoshima Park of Osaka Japan and demanding money!
That is, the Rubber Duck is and exhibition is for charity for the purpose of reconstruction from the earthquake that occurred in March 11th. Sales of Rubber Duck merchandise and t-shirts will support the donations is to support the affected areas.
Here’s live cam of the Osaka Rubber Duckie OSAKA is on USTREAM.
Previously the 3Yen has covered other air-filled mutants in Japan such as…
. . . —Bullet train ‘vagina’ (3Yen.com / 2011-09-20)
. . . —Big Buddha Bounce (3Yen.com / 2007-09-12)
. . . —↓ Pikachu’s privates (3Yen.com / 2008-09-09)
..
10 thoughts on "Rubber Duckie you're the one…the giant radioactive mutant one"
Hey that’s not a Japanese kaiju/rubber-suit monster, it’s just a Dutch Duck by the artist F. Hoffmann, And it has visited Osaka before…
Not giant Rubber Duckies but YOW!
>High heels with rubber duckies inside the heels
WOT za DUCKY~!
What The Duck?
♫~You’re the One… ♫
♫…every day when I make my way to the tubby / I find a little fellow who’s cute and yellow and chubby…♫
