Hi-tech toilet anxiety . . . in Japan of course

The first time a foreigner encounters a hi-tech Japanese toilet is always amusing. In the following video, a foreign fellow is flummoxed by all the fun-tech.

The first sink with the pink liquid soap dispenser is a sink for baby diaper changing and for cleaning off babies. Handicapped bathrooms get used more for diaper changing than by the handicapped. This sink is like a heavy-duty French bidet but it has a mighty flush (in case some crazy person tries to put a diaper down it).

Next is a Japanese squirting toilet with a heated seat and butt blow drying function. The heated seat is very common in Japan because the Japanese haven’t invented central heating. The controls of this Japanese toilet are somewhat off-set in a non-intuitive place—Normally the controls are located right next to the toilet seat.

Finally you can see on the left is a small hand washing sink. Above that sink is a row of buttons that control the Japanese bidet toilet. On the right of the screenshot is the manual flush button (the toilet has an auto-flush sensor) and an emergency alarm button to summon help.

The layout of this particular toilet is rather jumbled and Japanese folks also get confused on how to use all the functions. Often the staff in charge of the toilet have to print out additional instructions and tape them on the wall. If you notice the “Stop” button for squirting and the “Emergency call” button are both orange-red in color and Japanese old people (and foreigners) are always pushing wrong button.

Whatever you do, be sure not to press…