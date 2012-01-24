Vacuum-packed Japanese

As though life in Japan is not packed enough, Japanese photographer “hal” has decided to make Tokyo life even tighter by vacuum-packing Japanese couples…



flesh love' by photographer “hal” tokyo-based artist photographer hal has created the 'flesh love' series. his body of work explores the concept of worldly love through couples. in 'flesh love', hal pulls the lovers so near to one another that they transform into a single being–a vacuum-sealed pack of love. the artist wraps blankets the models with a plastic sheet in which he removes the air from to bond the lover together…more...



