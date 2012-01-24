Vacuum-packed Japanese

As though life in Japan is not packed enough, Japanese photographer “hal” has decided to make Tokyo life even tighter by vacuum-packing Japanese couples…

pinpq omco ringo inga plastic-wrapped by hal
flesh love' by photographer “hal”

tokyo-based artist photographer hal has created the 'flesh love' series. his body of work explores the concept of worldly love through couples. in 'flesh love', hal pulls the lovers so near to one another that they transform into a single being–a vacuum-sealed pack of love. the artist wraps blankets the models with a plastic sheet in which he removes the air from to bond the lover togethermore...

love1-slove2-s
available now

These vacuum-packed Japanese are nearly as much fun as my previous 3Yen post of August 11, 2010 about Hello Kitty in latex and Roy Orbison in Clingfilm
Roy-Orbison150x..

[ combiflam $35.00 | clomipramine 25mg pills 360 pills $387.00 | cialis online without prescription | geriforte 100 tablet bottle $206.00 | olmesartan 20mg pills $272.00 | clindamycin topical gel 1% in 10gr tube $126.00 | adhd atomoxetine 10mg pills $275.00 | depo-medrol 16mg pills $155.00 | buy real viagra without prescription | v-gel 30ml tube $356.00 | triphala 60 tablet bottle $210.00 | ed trial packs levitra 20mg + levitra super active 20 $64.00 | lamictal 100mg pills $127.00 | fosamax 35mg pills $143.00 | effects alcohol viagra | abilify 10mg pills $149.00 | levitra 20mg with dapoxetine 40mg pills $273.00 | ed trial packs stendra 100mg + viagra 100mg + cialis 20mg + levitra 20mg 98 $196.00 | viagra soft 50mg pills $166.00 | flomax 0.2mg pills $115.00 | cialis 100mg pills 270 $563.00 | menosan 30 tablet bottle $384.00 | seroquel 25mg pills $136.00 | crestor 20mg pills $172.00 | himplasia 30 tablet packet $42.00 | diltiazem hci 60mg pills $118.00 | actos 30mg pills $117.00 | lamotrigine 150mg pills $189.00 | wellbutrin 150mg pills $117.00 | namenda $93.00 | ponstel 500mg pills $119.00 | aldactone 20mg pills $112.00 | online cialis | celexa 20mg pills $95.00 | pulmicort 100mcg inhaler $132.00 | ed trial packs levitra 20mg + priligy dapoxetine 60mg pills $439.00 | getting cialis from canada | ampicillin 250mg pills $156.00 | cefixime 200mg pills $171.00 | cardura 4mg pills $150.00 | suprax 100mg pills $189.00 | leukeran 5mg pills $272.00 | ed trial packs viagra 100mg + viagra super active $248.00 | ditropan 5mg pills $104.00 | levaquin 750mg pills $85.00 | viagra overnight | retrovir 300mg pills $140.00 | herbolax 10 strip box $281.00 | yasmin drospirenone 3mg + ethinyl estradiol 0.3mg $262.00 | speman 60 tablet bottle $313.00 | viagra 100mg pills (brand) $40.00 | viagra tablet | cardizem 90mg pills $81.00 | clindamycin topical gel 1% in 10gr tube $126.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

8 thoughts on “Vacuum-packed Japanese”

  2. Very interesting entry, thank you!I am sorry that your peers view you as not Japanese Hopefully their opinion (and Japan’s) will change over time.This is a very intriguing photo that is with this article, since Shirota Yuu is half Japanese and half Spaniard. I’m pretty sure that this is no coincidence.

  8. Ok, ok, which ones you pervs did this art photo series? Confess.

     

    Shrink-Wrapped Couples in Japan are a Terrifying New Type of Mesmerizing Art
    thebuzztube.com | 2016/12/02
    Unlike the first art series {exhibited several years ago}, the focus of Kawaguchi’s latest vacuum-packed human art is quite ambitious. He tries to shoot couples from all walks of life, from strippers to businessmen to the unemployed.
    “Those in power are continually guilty of segregation and discrimination. Can we realize peace under such conditions?”
    More...

    art-couple
    flesh-love-returns
     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>