As though life in Japan is not packed enough, Japanese photographer “hal” has decided to make Tokyo life even tighter by vacuum-packing Japanese couples…
flesh love' by photographer “hal”
tokyo-based artist photographer hal has created the 'flesh love' series. his body of work explores the concept of worldly love through couples. in 'flesh love', hal pulls the lovers so near to one another that they transform into a single being–a vacuum-sealed pack of love. the artist wraps blankets the models with a plastic sheet in which he removes the air from to bond the lover together…more...
These vacuum-packed Japanese are nearly as much fun as my previous 3Yen post of August 11, 2010 about Hello Kitty in latex and Roy Orbison in Clingfilm…
8 thoughts on “Vacuum-packed Japanese”
Sweating Blood: Regina José Galindo: Vulnerable—
…shows Galindo’s naked body encased in a plastic bag lying in a field of trash at the Guatemala City dump…
