Today, January 25th, is Steamed Meat Bun Day–“nikuman no hi”* , so it’s a perfect day to eat Hello Kitty’s buns, right?
That’s what the major Japanese convenience store “Sankus” thinks (especially since it’s also Chinese New Years and steamed buns originally came from Chinese cuisine).
Details at theSunkus/Circle-K website
Tip-of-the-hat for the idea to the 3Yen’s
correspondent, Den4, for these hot kitty buns.
* Also thanks to peterpayne.net
for the heads-up about
Steamed Meat Bun Day
(aka nikuman no hi).
6 thoughts on “Eat Hello Kitty’s buns”
Hey Taro I just checked google and bing and there is no such thing as Steamed Meat Bun Day–“nikuman no hi” on Jan. 25th although there is a Meat Day (肉まん明日–niku-no-hi) on Nov. 29th.
Yeah, I was wondering about that inconsistency. However, according to the fake/copycat Japanese google “goo.ne.jp” radio stations in Japan reported:
Splendid! Quite Helpfull! We all need to Eat Hello Kitty’s buns.Thanx.
I just want a h0t em0 girlfriend like this Kitty!
Did somebody mention the convenience store “Sankus” (which Japanese people think sounds like ‘Thanks’)?
For comparison, here’s an actual Sankus sign…wikipedia.org/wiki/Circle_K_Sunkus