Today, January 25th, is Steamed Meat Bun Day–“nikuman no hi” * , so it’s a perfect day to eat Hello Kitty’s buns, right?

That’s what the major Japanese convenience store “Sankus” thinks (especially since it’s also Chinese New Years and steamed buns originally came from Chinese cuisine).







Details at theSunkus/Circle-K website

Tip-of-the-hat for the idea to the 3Yen’s

correspondent, Den4, for these hot kitty buns.

Also thanks to peterpayne.net

for the heads-up about

Steamed Meat Bun Day

(aka nikuman no hi).