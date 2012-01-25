Eat Hello Kitty’s buns

Today, January 25th, is Steamed Meat Bun Day–“nikuman no hi”* , so it’s a perfect day to eat Hello Kitty’s buns, right?
That’s what the major Japanese convenience store “Sankus” thinks (especially since it’s also Chinese New Years and steamed buns originally came from Chinese cuisine).

buns-hello-kitty
buns-hello-kitty-hot
WAKUWAKU
Details at theSunkus/Circle-K website

tip-o-hat-animatedTip-of-the-hat for the idea to the 3Yen’s
correspondent, Den4, for these hot kitty buns.
* Also thanks to peterpayne.net
for the heads-up about
Steamed Meat Bun Day
(aka nikuman no hi).

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

6 thoughts on “Eat Hello Kitty’s buns”

  1. Hey Taro I just checked google and bing and there is no such thing as Steamed Meat Bun Day–“nikuman no hi”nikuanohi on Jan. 25th although there is a Meat Day (肉まん明日–niku-no-hi) on Nov. 29th.

  2. MARKed Trail wrote:
    …there is no such thing as Steamed Meat Bun Day–“nikuman no hi” on Jan. 25th although there is a Meat Day (肉まん明日––niku-no-hi) on Nov. 29th.

    Yeah, I was wondering about that inconsistency. However, according to the fake/copycat Japanese google “goo.ne.jp” radio stations in Japan reported:

    “Date of January 25 is the lowest temperature recorded in Japan in 1902…so try to get some hot nutrition on this day “Day of Meat(niku) and “Yes” (kyu)

  3. Splendid! Quite Helpfull! We all need to Eat Hello Kitty’s buns.Thanx.

