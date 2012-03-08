Yes, we have mo’ bananas



← Monkey bananas (L) that only normally grow in topical parts of Japan like Okinawa have been found growing wild in Yokohama’s Foreigners’ Graveyard. According to news reports (GoogleTranslate), Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery Administration Office therorises that the banana tree, “grew from cuttings that someone left as a graveside offering more than 20 years ago.”

WELCOME TO OUR GLOBALLY WARMER WORLD!

