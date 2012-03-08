Yes, we have mo’ bananas

monkey banana yokohama japan
← Monkey bananas (L) that only normally grow in topical parts of Japan like Okinawa have been found growing wild in Yokohama’s Foreigners’ Graveyard. According to news reports (GoogleTranslate), Yokohama Foreign General Cemetery Administration Office therorises that the banana tree, “grew from cuttings that someone left as a graveside offering more than 20 years ago.”
WELCOME TO OUR GLOBALLY WARMER WORLD!

For more Japanese ‘nana fun, refer to the previous 3Yen banana reports including the Bizarre banana-related mutations spotted in radioactive Japan! (3Yen / 2011-04-14) and the Mozart-ripened Japanese bananas (3Yen / 2010-12-10) as well as the following bizarre banana TV commercials…


Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

17 thoughts on “Yes, we have mo’ bananas”

  2. My grandfather always watches your silly YouTube videos, hehehehe, because he wants to be happy always. (^-^)b

  4. How about Josephine Baker in a banana skirt circa 1920?

    josephine baker in banana skirt circa 1920s
    Please insert photo and videos.

  5. Well, your photo’s caption claims that it is, “Josephine Baker in banana skirt circa 1920,” but that skirt and necklace looks more like tentacle sex* to me.

  9. I was checking stuff on youtube and came across this video of these guys threatening bananas. Definitely weird but hilarious. It was called ANTIBANANA LEGION, I think it’s worth checking out. Here is the link:

    youtube.com–ANTIBANANA LEGION
    DEADLY SERIOUS! AND WE WILL NOT TOLERATE DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH BANANAS!
    THE WHEELS OF THE REVOLUTION, ARE GAINING SPEED!

  13. One banana, two banana, three banana, four

    ♬Tra la la, la la la la, tra la la, la la la la
    Tra la la, la la la la, tra la la, la la la la
    Tra la la, la la la la, tra la la, la la la la

    One banana, two banana, three banana, four
    Four bananas make a bunch and so do many more.
    Over hill and highway the banana buggies go
    Coming on to bring you the Banana Splits show

    Making up a mess of fun, Making up a mess of fun
    Lots of fun for everyone

    Tra la la, la la la la, tra la la, la la la la
    Tra la la, la la la la, tra la la, la la la la…

  17. Sing along with me…

    I don’t care for peaches, they are full of stones
    I like bananas because they have no bones~

