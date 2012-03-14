Ms. Kara is SONY’s latest fembot (not) who exhibits all the pathos the Japanese otaku would love to have…and who would be much more enjoyable than the previous post of ‘Asian’ love (3Yen / 2012-03-14) .
8 thoughts on “SONY’s latest fembot dampdream”
My fishing creel is perpetually full of love for Kara-chan.
David Cage, creator of KARA, explains how the film short is a technical showcase for how the PS3’s technologies have improved since the release of Heavy Rain.
More information at:
http://blog.eu.playstation.com/2012/03/08/david-cage-on-creating-kara/
And then the robot was like “Beep blorp boop,” and I was like “No shit, asshole.”
I need to marry this video.
Several of these replies on this post are gibberish: You should delete them.
At least the gibberishy comments are funny (unlike your spambot reply).
embiggen
Great bot-news!