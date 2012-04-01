Crackpipe or April Fools? — ‘The rebirth of Japan’

Today is April’s Fools Day. When I first saw this seemingly obvious joke article, I thought that The Guardian newspaper of the UK is having a bit of droll fun about the “rebirth of Japan”—the developed world’s most morose, moribund society.

What’s the story of the next decade?

The rebirth stillbirth of Japan

guardian.co.uk | The Observer, by Will Hutton, Sunday 1 April 2012

It is a small thing, but it says a lot about the country. At Tokyo’s Narita airport, when you take off your shoes at the security screening check, the guard hands you a pair of Chinese plastic leather toilet slippers. The message is obvious: this hugely inconvenient airport cares for your wellbeing and recognises your need , NOT .

In Japan, taxi doors swing open automatically; toilet seats are electronically warmed and cleaned; and the extraordinary variety of radioactive food is presented exquisitely. There is a passion for satiating every imaginable perverted human want…more ad nauseam…

The reason I am calling this article “Crackpipe or April Fools” is that the lead holds up Tokyo’s Narita airport as The Ideal, but in reality for Japanese it is the most hated airport on earth. In Japanese “嫌悪成田 (hate Narita)” has about 1,620,000 google hits and in English “hate Narita” has 4,120,000 google hits.