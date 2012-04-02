It’s that time of the year again for…
…The Kanamara Matsuri/Festival of the Steel Phallus (Wiki) in Kawasaki, just a stone’s throw across the Tama River from my home in Tokyo’s southernmost slums of Denenchofu*.
Check out the upstanding Steel Phallus photos that are popping up right now on the Internet …
M0aR!~
The 3Yen reports from previous years about the Kanamara Matsuri/Festival of the Steel Phallus include:
. .• Less AIDS, more fertility! (3Yen / 2010-04-05)
. .• LET’S PENIS! (3Yen / 2006-04-09)
. .• Gods Save the Queens’ Elizabeth! (3Yen / 2006-04-03)
3 thoughts on “Let’s Phallus! … in Kawasaki Japan”
I’ve got the strangest boner from this post.
Today, Easter, is also the Kawasaki Penis Festival!
I really like these photos of all the penises. It really made me horny and I learned a lot from it. I have been looking for a place like this for a while to travel to and u just ended my 69 day hunt. Thank you and may the force be with you.