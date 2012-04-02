Let’s Phallus! … in Kawasaki Japan

It’s that time of the year again for…
…The Kanamara Matsuri/Festival of the Steel Phallus (Wiki) in Kawasaki, just a stone’s throw across the Tama River from my home in Tokyo’s southernmost slums of Denenchofu*.

Check out the upstanding Steel Phallus photos that are popping up right now on the Internet …

penis festival kawasaki japan 2012
M0aR!~

The 3Yen reports from previous years about the Kanamara Matsuri/Festival of the Steel Phallus include:
. .Less AIDS, more fertility! (3Yen / 2010-04-05)
. .LET’S PENIS! (3Yen / 2006-04-09)
. .Gods Save the Queens’ Elizabeth! (3Yen / 2006-04-03)

