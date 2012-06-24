Here’s the t-shirt that says it all about living in Japan*: FuckShitDamnAssHell.
*You gotta l♥ve that punctuation… and Japanese girls who lamely attempt to dye their hair to a shade of blond unknown except on Uranus.
15 thoughts on “FuckShitDamnAssHell in Japan”
Hey, this tshirt would be better with George Carlin’s “seven dirty words”:
* Shit
* Piss
* Fuck
* Cunt
* Cocksucker
* Motherfucker
* Tits
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_dirty_words
Wait! I just discovered the alternate universe were Japanese hair dye colors are normal…
I think green and blue hair looks far more appropriate on Japanese girls than the regular dyed blond FAIL.
Example:
http://www.japanesestreets.com/photoblog/1809/harajuku-tokyo-6dokidoki-vani#photoblog_body
…blue hairlooks far more appropriate on Japanese girls
Do you mean like this, ha, ha?
G00d p0st dude. :-)
FUCK:
You — Me — Off
FUCK’N’ ROLL Cropped Tee by Aymmy in the Batty Girls
via Japanese Fashion Inferno / June 3, 2014
Here’s an even more shitty Japanese T-shirt…
Speaking of off-color t-shirt engrish…
女の子だってこれたまに言いたいよね Being a girl is tough! Makes me wanna say this sometimes. — RinRin (@RinRin_Doll) Feb. 20, 2016
m0Ar!!~
Here’s a fuckingawesome t-shirt….
More fcuk…
In this case the t-shirt guy is on vacation and dragging his luggage to a new fcuking locale.
There’s a cute red pom-pom and a cuter fuckem t-shirt. :-)