Geisha clowning

geisha-banquet-title_190x gaijin geisha banquet
Whenever I need a good laugh, I like to check out what, Sayuki, Japan’s “first foreigner geisha” (3Yen / 2007-12-23), is doing.
Why?
It’s fun to see a fat foreigner in a geisha clown costume towering over the Japanese assisting her and plinking on the shamisen like a amateur (a talented one). It’s just like the hoary old joke: The funny thing about a talking dog is not that the dog is fluent but that the dog can talk at all.

While I was researching Sayuki, I stumbled across the fact that “Geisha” songs are loved in Viet Nam. Enjoy.

[ periactin 4mg pills $45.00 | myambutol 800mg pills $91.00 | lamisil 250mg pills $267.00 | sildenafil citrate 100mg plus | silagra 100mg pills (brand) $161.00 | detox acai berry 60 capsule bottle $122.00 | lopressor 100mg pills $126.00 | priligy dapoxetine 60mg pills $217.00 | clomid 50mg pills $122.00 | benoquin cream 20g tube $146.00 | sildenafil citrate 100mg plus | paxil 30mg pills $86.00 | prednisone 40mg pills $126.00 | floxin 100mg pills $251.00 | macrobid 100mg pills $121.00 | which is better viagra or cialis | dulcolax 5mg pills $97.00 | indocin 50mg pills $133.00 | motrin 600mg pills $154.00 | zoloft 100mg pills $63.00 | norvasc 5mg pills $118.00 | augmentin 500mg pills $148.00 | cialis levitra viagra vs | hydrochlorothiazide 12.5mg pills $70.00 | viagra from india | clomid 100mg pills $137.00 | generic cialis next day delivery | professional levitra 20mg pills $259.00 | urispas 200mg pills $188.00 | mesterolone 20mg pills $58.00 | propranolol 20mg pills $245.00 | detox liv.52 100 tablets bottle $351.00 | geodon 80mg pills $270.00 | adalat 10mg pills $253.00 | advair diskus 500mcg inhaler $92.00 | ceclor 250mg pills $198.00 | viagra 50mg pills 360 pills $280.00 | lexapro 10mg pills $190.00 | fosamax 70mg pills $178.00 | anafranil 25mg pills 360 pills $387.00 | zantac 300mg pills $256.00 | zoloft 50mg pills 360 pills $245.00 | reglan 10mg pills $240.00 | diltiazem hci 60mg pills $141.00 | aygestin 5mg pills $182.00 | viagra propranolol | effexor 75mg pills $229.00 | detox antabuse 500mg pills $111.00 | renova 0.025% cream in 20g tube $124.00 | viagra report | abilify 30mg pills $167.00 | cialis soft 20mg pills $141.00 | sinemet 250mg pills $256.00 | viagra and alcohol ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

12 thoughts on “Geisha clowning”

  3. I love the Viet Conga cuties! They are like having woods nymphs sprinkling my path with bowling balls while we dance and prowl in the sequined moonlight with leftover heads of lettuce.

  5. The geisha next to Sayuki is Yuko. She is 88 years old and well under 5 feet tall. Your comments, as ever, as just plain boring racism.

  7. Sochi Orimpikku 2014 (Sochi, Winter Olympics 2014)
    Fake gai-geishi working as a hostess at the games
    2014 feb 07 13:27 sochi geisha

  10. Hey, ain’t a geisha (芸者 = arts person) just an “entertainer” anyway?

    Why do weeby Japanophiles build up all this weird mysticism around what is essentially the same as hiring a clown for a party?

  11. You can dress a foreign galoot in a silk kimono and facepaint, but she’s still Alice the Goon.

    goon-kimono

    Please insert my photo of Alice the Goon, ok? —E. C. Segar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>