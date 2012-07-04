Geisha clowning



Whenever I need a good laugh, I like to check out what, Sayuki, Japan’s “first foreigner geisha” (3Yen / 2007-12-23), is doing.

Why?

It’s fun to see a fat foreigner in a geisha clown costume towering over the Japanese assisting her and plinking on the shamisen like a amateur (a talented one). It’s just like the hoary old joke: The funny thing about a talking dog is not that the dog is fluent but that the dog can talk at all.

While I was researching Sayuki, I stumbled across the fact that “Geisha” songs are loved in Viet Nam. Enjoy.