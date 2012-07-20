Last year we wrote about the early versions of Brainwave reading robotic cat ears, from Japan of course (3Yen / 5-6-2011) when they were first coming onto the Japanese market.
Now PeterPayne.net writes…
We Love Necomimi
J-List side blog: July 20, 2012
Necomimi brain-activated cat ears… constantly move this way and that as you wear them, sensing changes in your brain patterns and blood flow.
They really work too: when customers wearing them would come up to the oppai/breast (NSFW) mouse pads…[the customers’] electronic cat ears perk up sharply.
2 thoughts on “M0aR!~ Japanese brainwave-reading cat ears”
Nyanko Anna +. :.ﾟ٩(๑>◡< ๑)۶:.｡+ﾟ Meat's good Ushijima pants and knee is (PredatorRat) was a limited edition!via
Mo’ betta kitty ears…
(I have no idea whether these cat ears are robotic or not, but they are cute.)