Japanese robo trash can

There’s nothing more *useful* than a Japanese robot, so you can imagine my delight in seeing this pop up in reddit this morning.

Previous robo-Rube Goldbergian* solutions to Japanese life posted here on the 3Yen have included:
. . . • BBC quotes me about Japan’s low-tech life (3Yen / 2010-07-17)
. . . Japan’s ‘Butt-bot’ (3Yen / 2012-07-07)
. . . I know you want one (3Yen / 2011-07-01)

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

3 thoughts on “Japanese robo trash can”

