Hello Kitty warplanes over Asia!

hello kitty jet ravels with you Ok, ok, they’re economic-war planes over Asia but the intent is the same: TOTAL KITTY DOMINATION!

Den4, the 3Yen’s correspondent-at-large, just sent in this dire warning of Taiwan’s Eva Airways invading all of Asia with it’s warplanes in full dress, all Kitty theme, inside and out.

Eva Airways Hello Kitty Themed Airplanes Take Over Taiwan
Travelerstoday | Aug 02, 2012…“The passengers over the world love the Hello Kitty jets since launched — All the Hello Kitty jets have over 85 to 90 percent occupancy,” said Liwen Liu PR officer…
…EVA Airways is in further talks with Hello Kitty company, Sanrio, to possibly launch two more planes. The planes are not the only things outfitted with kitty garb–check in stations, soap dispensers, utensils and paper cups are also themed with the “kawaii” character.
more...
hello-kitty-airheads..

I dare you visit the official war-room of Hello Kitty Air at evakitty.evaair.com (use headphones or turn down the sound).

Also, check out the previous Hello Kitty Airlines reports on the 3Yen including:
    • Hello Kitty upskirt (3Yen / 2012-02-02)
    • Hello Kitty Barf Bags (3Yen / 2006-01-29)
air-sickness bag hello kitty

[ herbal prescription viagra | baclofen 10mg pills $333.00 | purchasing viagra in canada | when was viagra released | cordarone 100mg pills $172.00 | cipralex 20mg pills $171.00 | zithromax 250mg pills $177.00 | mobic 7.5mg pills $115.00 | nortriptyline 25mg pills $141.00 | stromectol 12mg pills $144.00 | women's viagra | aristocort 4mg pills $184.00 | internet viagra pharmacy | canada meds viagra | cialis soft 20mg pills $141.00 | viagra oral jelly 100mg $283.00 | tadalis 10mg pills $172.00 | retin-a 0.1% cream in 20g tube $35.00 | viagra online cod | ed trial packs priligy dapoxetine 60mg + stendra 100mg 80 $276.00 | lasix 100mg pills $192.00 | combivir 300mg pills $468.00 | copegus 100mg pills $139.00 | cephalexin 500mg pills $156.00 | lukol 50 tablet bottle $290.00 | glucotrol 10mg pills $90.00 | ascorbic acid 500mg pills $147.00 | viagra sale buy | lamivudin 150mg pills $198.00 | atarax 10 mg pills $153.00 | excel 30 pill bottle $238.00 | zestril 5mg pills $118.00 | viagra stories | diflucan 150mg pills $82.00 | provera 5mg pills $223.00 | dipyridamole 25mg pills $119.00 | atacand 4mg pills $200.00 | paracetamol 500mg pills $195.00 | menosan 30 tablet bottle $57.00 | allegra 120mg pills $121.00 | rogaine 5% 60ml $146.00 | viagra prices | cheep viagra | elocon 0.1% 5gr tube $36.00 | ansaid 200mg pills $187.00 | famvir 250mg pills $306.00 | sumycin 250mg pills $113.00 | sublingual viagra pro 100mg pills $91.00 | actos 15mg pills $234.00 | risperdal 3mg pills $59.00 | deltasone 40mg pills $97.00 | trazodone 50mg pills $233.00 | calan 120mg pills $174.00 | sitagliptin 100mg pills $261.00 ]

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

3 thoughts on “Hello Kitty warplanes over Asia!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>