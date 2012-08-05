Hello Kitty warplanes over Asia!

Ok, ok, they’re economic-war planes over Asia but the intent is the same: TOTAL KITTY DOMINATION!

Den4, the 3Yen’s correspondent-at-large, just sent in this dire warning of Taiwan’s Eva Airways invading all of Asia with it’s warplanes in full dress, all Kitty theme, inside and out.

Eva Airways Hello Kitty Themed Airplanes Take Over Taiwan

Travelerstoday | Aug 02, 2012…“The passengers over the world love the Hello Kitty jets since launched — All the Hello Kitty jets have over 85 to 90 percent occupancy,” said Liwen Liu PR officer…

…EVA Airways is in further talks with Hello Kitty company, Sanrio, to possibly launch two more planes. The planes are not the only things outfitted with kitty garb–check in stations, soap dispensers, utensils and paper cups are also themed with the “kawaii” character.

…more...

..

I dare you visit the official war-room of Hello Kitty Air at evakitty.evaair.com (use headphones or turn down the sound).