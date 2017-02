It’s that time again for nose-picking* the Daibutsu aka Big Buddha at Nara Japan’s Todaiji temple.

As the Wisdom of the Far East advises:

You can pick your Buddha and you can pick your nose, but you can also pick your Buddha’s nose

(3Yen / 2008-08-07).

See also Big Buddha ‘Body Wipe’ (3Yen / 2011-08-08)…

