Return of ‘Ronalda’ Mcdonald…in Japan

Ronelda McDonald japan One of the favorite posts here on the 3Yen has been “ Ronelda McDonald is a hot tomato!(3Yen / 2007-11-21) as shown on the right.

I was delighted to spot Ronald McDonald’s lovechild* in the cosplay photos taken at Summer Comiket (No. 82) yesterday…

donald-cosplay
Original photo via zeroryoko1974 flickr

summer comiket 82 on-flickr
You can view many, many, more cosplay photos on zeroryoko1974’s flickr (as shown on the left).

*Note:Since Ronald McDonald’s name in Japan was changed to ‘Donald’, his lovechild’s name should be “Donalda.”

Published by

Taro

I'm a pale, alien, quadruped who has worked for 25+ years at "Maybe-the-Largest Inc." in Tokyo.

5 thoughts on “Return of ‘Ronalda’ Mcdonald…in Japan”

  4. Why are you always making fun of Asian Ronald McDonalds? All Ronald McDonalds are cre-e-e-epy.

