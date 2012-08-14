Return of ‘Ronalda’ Mcdonald…in Japan

One of the favorite posts here on the 3Yen has been “ Ronelda McDonald is a hot tomato!” (3Yen / 2007-11-21) as shown on the right.

I was delighted to spot Ronald McDonald’s lovechild* in the cosplay photos taken at Summer Comiket (No. 82†) yesterday…



Original photo via zeroryoko1974 flickr





You can view many, many, more cosplay photos on zeroryoko1974’s flickr (as shown on the left).

Since Ronald McDonald’s name in Japan was changed to ‘Donald’, his lovechild’s name should be “Donalda.”